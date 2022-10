The Telegraph

One of the many things to have become apparent in the past few years is the importance of seizing opportunities to celebrate with your nearest and dearest. Sadly, many of us have missed out on these opportunities, having to mark big birthdays on Zoom and put anniversary parties on hold. But with the chaos of our first restriction-free summer receding, if now is not the time to start thinking about organising a holiday to mark a special occasion – past, future or tenuous – when is?