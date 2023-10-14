Arizona game at Washington State contains surprisingly ample intrigue

The Arizona-Washington State game is not a headliner in Week 7, but it’s a very important game in terms of telling us just how good the Wildcats are. That question reflects on USC’s overall status, given that the Trojans just escaped Arizona last week.

We talked to our Pac-12 panel and asked this question:

Arizona just played Washington and USC within one score. Are the Wildcats a lot better than we expected, or will that level of play not be sustained?

Matt Zemek: This is one of the most interesting questions right now in Pac-12 football. It somewhat feels like a sugar rush, in the sense that Arizona had these Washington and USC games circled in red ink before the season began. Because the games were early in the season, Arizona was not physically or mentally exhausted. However, as the season goes along, the Wildcats might run on empty. They might have found their long-term quarterback in Noah Fifita, but if their line play — which was so good against Washington and USC — is truly strong, why didn’t Arizona beat Stanford by a much larger margin? Why didn’t the U of A beat Mississippi State? MSU isn’t very good. I will say this: Arizona really needs to beat Colorado later this season. That will show me if these recent improvements are real, at least to some extent. If U of A can’t beat the Buffs — an average team — that will tell me the past two weeks were simply a case of a team getting up for its biggest games but then regressing to the mean.

Matt Wadleigh: I expected the Wildcats to be a middle-of-the-pack team, but after that one-point win over Stanford, maybe it was a wake up call. I don’t see that being sustained, but I do see them winning a few more games and potentially earning a bowl bid.

Zachary Neel: I think Arizona is a really solid team this year. Their defense has gotten a lot better, and overall they’re much better than I expected them to be. I don’t think that means they are a top-6 team in the Pac-12, but they can definitely make a bowl game.

