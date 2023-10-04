Arizona football vs. USC schedule, TV: How to watch, stream Week 6 Pac-12 college game

The Arizona Wildcats play the USC Trojans on Saturday in a Week 6 Pac-12 college football game.

Here's a look at the time, channel and broadcast information for the game, which will be played at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Arizona (3-2) is coming off a 31-24 loss against Washington.

USC (5-0) is coming off a 48-41 win against Colorado.

USC is a 21.5-point favorite in the game, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Trojans are -1800 on the moneyline. The Wildcats are +920.

The over/under for the game is set at 72.5 points.

USC holds a 37-8 advantage in the all-time series against Arizona and has won 10 straight games in the series dating back to 2013.

How to watch Arizona vs. USC Week 6 Pac-12 college football game:

The game can be seen at 7:30 p.m. MST time on ESPN.

ESPN is available via Sling TV, Cox, Dish, Fubo (free trial), Vidgo, Dish, and other providers.

Dave Flemming will provide the play-by-play for the game and Brock Osweiler will be the analyst.

This is USC's first appearance on ESPN this season after opening the season with two games on Pac-12 Networks and then playing its last three on FOX.

It is also Arizona's first appearance on ESPN this season. Four of the Wildcats' five games have been on Pac-12 Networks. The other one was on SEC Network.

