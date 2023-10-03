Arizona football vs. USC picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Week 6 Pac-12 college game?

The Arizona Wildcats face the USC Trojans in a Week 6 Pac-12 college football game on Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Which team will win the game?

Check out these picks and predictions for the game, which is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. MST and can be seen on ESPN (stream with this free trial from FUBO).

Arizona (3-2) is coming off a 31-24 loss against Washington.

USC (5-0) is coming off a 48-41 win against Colorado.

USC is a 21.5-point favorite in the game, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Trojans are -1800 on the moneyline. The Wildcats are +920.

The over/under for the game is set at 72.5 points.

USC holds a 37-8 advantage in the all-time series against Arizona and has won 10 straight games in the series dating back to 2013.

Doc's Sports: Take USC to cover against Arizona

Josh Schonwald writes: "USC has yielded a total of 739 rushing yards (147.8 yards per outing) as well as 6 touchdowns by way of the ground game so far this season. They have yielded 10 touchdowns via the pass as well as 256.6 yards/outing, which puts them in 106th in the nation. Their defense has compiled 4 fumbles recovered and 3 interceptions so far this season. The Trojans defense has taken the field for 365 plays, ranking them 116th in D-1. The Trojans are surrendering 24.2 points per game, ranking them 63rd in college football. This year, they have allowed 121 points in total."

Play Picks: USC 40, Arizona 22

It writes: "USC has won two games against the spread this season. The Trojans have covered the spread twice this season (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 21.5-point favorites. USC and its opponent have combined to go over the point total four out of five times this season."

Sports Chat Place: Go with Arizona with the points vs. USC

Randy Chambers writes: "The USC Trojans could obviously blow the doors off at home, and it would surprise nobody. However, Arizona deserves more respect than this, as the Wildcats can throw the ball successful and they're one of the best defenses in the PAC-12. Arizona is 23rd against the run and 35th in scoring defense. Arizona took Mississippi State to overtime on the road and just lost to Washington by 7 points. Also, a weird spot for USC as it's fresh off a hyped game against Colorado and has to go to Notre Dame next week. Lot of points. Give me the Arizona Wildcats."

College Football News: 16 of 17 experts pick USC to win

The one expert who did not pick the Trojans? That was a coin flip that went the Wildcats' way. Just four of the USC picks don't think the Trojans will cover.

ESPN: USC has a 90.8% chance to beat Arizona

The site gives Arizona a 9.2% shot at picking up the Week 6 college football game victory against USC on Saturday.

