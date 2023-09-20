Arizona football vs. Stanford schedule, TV: How to watch, stream Pac-12 college game

The Arizona Wildcats face the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday on the road in a Week 4 Pac-12 college football game.

Here's a look at the time, channel and broadcast information for the game, which will be played at Stanford Stadium.

Arizona (2-1) is coming off a 31-10 win against UTEP.

Stanford (1-2) is coming off a 30-23 loss against Sacramento State in Week 3.

Arizona is an 11.5-point favorite in the game, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Wildcats are -437 on the moneyline. The Cardinal are +333.

The over/under for the game is set at 58.5 points.

Stanford holds a 17-14 advantage in the all-time series against Arizona and has won six straight games in the series (the two teams haven't played since 2019).

The Arizona Wildcats vs. Stanford Pac-12 college football game on Saturday can be seen on Pac-12 Networks.

How to watch Arizona vs. Stanford Week 4 college football game:

The game can be seen at 4 p.m. MST time on Pac-12 Networks.

Pac-12 Networks is available via Sling TV, Cox, Dish, Fubo (free trial), Vidgo, Dish, and other providers.

Click here for a list of all the TV providers that carry Pac-12 Networks.

Ted Robinson will provide the play-by-play for the game and Yogi Roth will be the analyst.

STREAM THE GAME: Watch Arizona vs. Stanford live with FUBO (free trial)

