Arizona football vs. Stanford picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Week 4 college game?

The Arizona Wildcats face the Stanford Cardinal in a Week 4 college football game on Saturday, Sept. 23 at Stanford Stadium.

Which team will win the game?

Check out these picks and predictions for the game, which is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. MST and can be seen on Pac-12 Networks (stream with this free trial from FUBO).

Arizona (2-1) is coming off a 31-10 win against UTEP.

Stanford (1-2) is coming off a 30-23 loss against Sacramento State in Week 3.

Arizona is an 11.5-point favorite in the game, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Wildcats are -437 on the moneyline. The Cardinal are +333.

The over/under for the game is set at 58.5 points.

Stanford holds a 17-14 advantage in the all-time series against Arizona and has won 6 straight games in the series (the two teams haven't played since 2019).

Sports Chat Place: Go with the Cardinal with the points vs. Arizona

Andrew Jett writes: "I’ll probably stick with Stanford in this one, but you could certainly make a case either way. Thus, I’m probably not touching it. The Cardinal played pretty well versus Hawaii in their opener, and realistically had no chance versus USC in game two. Back on Saturday Stanford was okay but not great on offense, and didn’t play super well on the other side. The Cardinal gave up 448 total yards (279 passing), 23 first downs and 11-of-16 on third-down tries. Stanford needs to tighten things up in a lot of facets before Saturday, because this game’s not going to be easy. I still think the Cardinal can cover if they play well but I’m not going near it."

ESPN: Arizona has a 72.7% chance to beat Stanford

The site gives Stanford at 27.3% shot at picking up the Week 4 college football game victory against Arizona on Saturday.

Picks and Parlays: Arizona 38, Stanford 24

It writes: "The Arizona Wildcats looked very impressive in their week 3 win against the UTEP Miners, they look to carry this momentum into Stanford Stadium. The Cardinal are having serious issues at the quarterback position, with neither Daniels nor Lamson looking too good. Expect the Wildcats to win this game comfortably."

Will Jacob Cowing and the Arizona Wildcats beat Stanford on Saturday? College football picks and predictions weigh in on the Pac-12 game.

Doc's Sports: Take Stanford with the points vs. Arizona

Josh Schonwald writes: "The Cardinal are allowing 36.7 points per game, which has them ranked 123rd in D-1. Stanford has allowed the opposition a total of 344 rushing yards (114.7 yards per outing) and 6 touchdowns by way of the ground game on the year. This year, they have relinquished 110 points in total. They have conceded 7 touchdowns from the passing game in addition to 342.3 yards per contest, which has them sitting 129th in D-1. The Cardinal defense has taken the field for 202 plays, which is 82nd in Division 1. They have totaled 0 fumbles and 2 picks on the year."

Play Picks: Stanford 30, Arizona 26

It writes: "Arizona has put together a 3-0-0 ATS record so far this year. The Wildcats have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 11.5-point favorites. So far this season, none of Arizona’s games have gone over the point total. None of the Cats games this season have gone over this contest’s total of 58.5."

