Arizona football vs. Colorado schedule, TV channel: How to watch, stream Pac-12 game

The Arizona Wildcats face the Colorado Buffaloes in a Week 11 Pac-12 college football game on Saturday, Nov. 11 at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado.

Here's a look at the time, channel and broadcast information for the game.

Arizona (6-3) is coming off a 27-10 upset of UCLA.

Colorado (4-5) is coming off a 26-19 loss to Oregon State.

Arizona is a 10.5-point favorite in the game, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Wildcats are -414 on the moneyline. The Buffaloes are +318.

The over/under for the game is set at 53.5 points.

Colorado holds a 16-9 advantage in the all-time series against Arizona. The Wildcats beat the Buffaloes in the most recent matchup between these teams last season in Tucson, 43-20.

Noah Fifita and the Arizona Wildcats will face the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday in a game that can be seen on Pac-12 Networks.

How to watch Colorado football vs. Arizona Week 11 Pac-12 college football game:

The game can be seen at noon MST time on Pac-12 Networks.

Pac-12 Networks is available via Sling TV, Cox, Dish, Fubo (free trial), Vidgo, Dish, and other providers.

Click here for a list of all the TV providers that carry Pac-12 Networks.

