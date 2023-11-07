Arizona football vs. Colorado picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Pac-12 college game?

The Arizona Wildcats face the Colorado Buffaloes in a Week 11 Pac-12 college football game on Saturday, Nov. 11 at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado.

Which team will win the game?

Check out these picks and predictions for the game, which is scheduled to begin at noon MST and can be seen on Pac-12 Networks (stream with this free trial from FUBO).

Arizona (6-3) is coming off a 27-10 upset of UCLA.

Colorado (4-5) is coming off a 26-19 loss to Oregon State.

Arizona is a 10.5-point favorite in the game, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Wildcats are -414 on the moneyline. The Buffaloes are +318.

The over/under for the game is set at 53.5 points.

Colorado holds a 16-9 advantage in the all-time series against Arizona. The Wildcats beat the Buffaloes in the most recent matchup between these teams last season in Tucson, 43-20.

ESPN: Arizona has a 70.4% chance to beat Colorado

The site gives Colorado a 29.6% shot at picking up the Week 11 college football game victory against Arizona on Saturday.

Doc's Sports: Take Arizona to cover vs. Colorado

Guy Bruhn writes: "Colorado has yielded a total of 1,515 yards via the ground game (168.3 yards per outing) in addition to 17 touchdowns rushing for the season. They have conceded 24 touchdowns via the pass and 300.7 yards/game, which has them ranked 131st in the country. They have earned 8 fumbles recovered and 10 picks so far this year. The Buffaloes defense has been on the field for 678 plays, which ranks 126th in the country. The Buffaloes are conceding 33.9 points per contest, ranking them 121st in college football. This season, they have given up 305 total points."

Dimers.com: Arizona 33, Colorado 22

Dimers.com's predicted final score for Arizona vs. Colorado at Folsom Field this Saturday has Arizona winning 33-22.

Will Deion Sanders' Colorado team beat Arizona in their Pac-12 football game on Saturday?

Sports Chat Place: Arizona will cover against Colorado

Chris Ruffalo writes: "I get the case to be made for Colorado as a home dog, but I can’t get away from Arizona with how good to us they’ve been this season. Sure, this is about picking your spot to hop off, as the fact that the Wildcats are the best cover team in the FBS this season won’t go unnoticed forever, but the Wildcats have shown us they can rise up in the big moments. Colorado’s defense has faltered left and right this season and I look for them to stumble again as I feel Arizona’s the better team by a fair margin. Give me Arizona here."

Picks and Parlays: Arizona 48, Colorado 34

Danaiel Henderson writes: "We think the Wildcats win and cover this spread in this game. But the more interesting bet is the over 55.5. We think this is a pretty low number for two teams averaging 30 points per game. Both gone over the total in 4 of their last 5 games. Our best bet is the over 55.5. Final score prediction, the Arizona Wildcats win, covers the spread and the total goes over 48-34."

