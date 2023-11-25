Arizona football vs. Arizona State live updates, analysis, score for Territorial Cup game

The Arizona State Sun Devils host the Arizona Wildcats in a Week 13 Pac-12 college football game on Saturday, Nov. 25 at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

Arizona State (3-8) is coming off a 49-13 loss against Oregon.

Arizona (8-3) is coming off a 42-18 win against Utah.

Arizona has a 50-45-1 advantage in the series history. The Wildcats won the most recent game in 2022, 38-35.

Follow our updates for the latest news, analysis and score from the Pac-12 Conference football game.

This will be the last game of the season for ASU. Arizona will play in a bowl game.

How to watch ASU football vs. Arizona Week 12 Pac-13 college football game:

The game can be seen at 1:30 p.m. MST time on ESPN, a coveted TV slot for a game that in recent years has found itself on the Pac-12 Networks and FS1.

ESPN is available via Sling TV, Cox, Dish, Fubo (free trial), Vidgo, Dish, and other providers.

More: Arizona football vs. Arizona State schedule, TV: How to watch, stream Territorial Cup game

Arizona vs. Arizona State game odds

Arizona is an 11.5 point favorite in the game, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Wildcats are -430 on the moneyline. The Sun Devils are +330.

The over/under for the game is set at 50.5 points.

More: Arizona football vs. Arizona State picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Territorial Cup?

ASU vs. Arizona football picks, predictions

The Wildcats are picked to beat the Sun Devils in Pac-12 Week 13 predictions for the game.

ESPN gives Arizona an 84.2% chance to win the game against ASU.

The Arizona Republic's Michelle Gardner previewed and predicted the game in her ASU vs. Arizona scouting report.

More: Pac-12 football predictions, win probabilities for Territorial Cup, other games

Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham is set for his first Territorial Cup as ASU football's head coach.

Where Arizona, Arizona State rank in Pac-12 football power rankings

We had Arizona No. 3 in our Pac-12 football power rankings heading into this week's games.

Arizona State was ranked No. 12 in the conference.

Pac-12 football power rankings: Where each team stands entering final week of regular season

Pregame reading for ASU football vs Arizona game

Arizona coach Jedd Fisch using ASU football billboard for Territorial Cup motivation

Is ASU far from challenging for a conference title? Not if you look at its biggest rival

Can Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State football return to roots, wake ‘Sleeping Giant’ in NIL era?

For ASU linebacker Travion Brown, helping others is a lesson learned at home

ASU's Keith Abney plays football now, but he was a national skating champion

How Kenny Dillingham views ASU vs. Arizona as another season

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona vs. ASU football updates, analysis, score for Territorial Cup