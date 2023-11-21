Arizona football vs. Arizona State schedule, TV: How to watch, stream Territorial Cup game

The Arizona State Sun Devils host the Arizona Wildcats in a Week 13 Pac-12 college football game on Saturday, Nov. 25 at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

Here's a look at the time, channel and broadcast information for the Pac-12 Conference football game.

Arizona State (3-8) is coming off a 49-13 loss against Oregon.

Arizona (8-3) is coming off a 42-18 win against Utah.

Arizona is an 11.5 point favorite in the game, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Wildcats are -430 on the moneyline. The Sun Devils are +330.

The over/under for the game is set at 50.5 points.

Arizona has a 50-45-1 advantage in the series history. The Wildcats won the most recent game in 2022, 38-35.

How to watch ASU football at Arizona Week 13 Pac-12 college football game:

The game can be seen at 1:30 p.m. MST time on ESPN, a coveted TV slot for a game that in recent years has found itself on the Pac-12 Networks and FS1.

ESPN is available via Sling TV, Cox, Dish, Fubo (free trial), Vidgo, Dish, and other providers.

STREAM THE GAME:Watch ASU football vs. Arizona live with FUBO (free trial)

The Arizona vs. Arizona State Territorial Cup Pac-12 rivalry game can be seen on ESPN.

