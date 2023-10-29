Arizona football upsets Oregon State with fourth-quarter push

Arizona moved one step closer to bowl eligibility — and tied its win total from a year ago — after the Wildcats upset No. 11 Oregon State 27-24 Saturday night in Tucson.

It's the first time since the 2014 season that Arizona has won back-to-back games against ranked opponents.

Behind its stout offensive line, which is among the best in the Pac-12, Oregon State rushed the ball seven times and was a perfect three-for-three on third-down conversions on the opening drive.

Coming out of an injury timeout break, OSU quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei completed a 22-yard pass to tight end Jack Velling on a seam route with cornerback Tacario Davis trailing in the end zone. Velling's eighth touchdown grab of the season is the most by an Oregon State tight end in program history.

Against Oregon State's balanced offense that runs more than passes, Arizona played mostly its base 4-2-5 defense and sprinkled in the "flex" 4-3-4 scheme with edge rusher Jeremy Mercier used as a third linebacker. After Arizona defensive end Taylor Upshaw The Wildcats used their defensive back-heavy "dollar" package defense on third-and-18, among other third-and-long situations, which nearly resulted in a Davis interception; he had three pass breakups in the first half.

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita started in place of initial starter Jayden de Laura, who suffered an ankle injury at Stanford earlier this season.

Fifita and the Wildcats crafted a 94-yard drive in the second quarter that was kickstarted by a 40-yard pass to freshman Malachi Riley — a career-high for the receiver. Arizona running back Jonah Coleman, who also started his fourth game in a row for senior Michael Wiley, who returned from an ankle injury on Saturday, bulldozed his way for 19 yards and shrugged off multiple tacklers to set up Fifita throwing a 7-yard touchdown to Tetairoa McMillan.

The Wildcats took a 10-7 lead after kicker Tyler Loop sailed a career-long 51-yard field goal in the second quarter.

With Oregon State freshman Aidan Chiles at quarterback in the third series, the former four-star quarterback slung the ball for a 52-yard gain on third-and-16 to receiver Anthony Gould, which ended with a 30-yard field goal to tie the game. Oregon State, the top red-zone scoring team in college football, extended mark to 26-for-26 with the field goal.

Following Fifita's third interception of the season, which was an attempt to Jacob Cowing over the middle, Oregon State attempted a fake field goal run on a 34-yard shot, but was stopped by safety Gunner Maldonado. Ending Oregon State's perfect red-zone scoring percentage, the Wildcats and Beavers were tied 10-10 in halftime.

Since Oregon State's first drive, the Beavers were three-for-eight on third-down conversions and finished the game six-for-11.

On a fake handoff to Oregon State standout running back Damien Martinez, Uiagalelei flipped the ball to OSU wide receiver Silas Bolden on a jet sweep for an 8-yard touchdown, countering the Wildcats' "joker" defense, a formation that uses five defensive linemen; UA used the "joker" defense in the early stages of last season.

After that?

The Wildcats played sound football — on all fronts.

Arizona cornerback Ephesians Prysock's pass breakup — one of seven the Wildcats had all night — forced Oregon State to punt. Cowing's first punt return in the fourth quarter was taken 20 yards to the OSU 40-yard line. Wiley turned the shortened field into a touchdown with a swing pass and tiptoed 40 yards down the sideline. Wiley's reception put him ahead of Vance Johnson for most career receiving yards by an Arizona running back.

The complementary football by the Wildcats continued with a three-and-out on defense, a 16-yard return by Cowing and a 10-play, 55-yard drive that shaved 5:20 off the clock and ended with Wiley hauling in a 3-yard reception. Saturday was the first game he's had two receiving touchdowns in a game since the Washington contest last season.

Oregon State bursted down the field in 44 seconds to score in four plays and trim Arizona's lead to 27-24, but the ensuing onside kick was recovered by the Wildcats to hand the UA its fifth win of the season.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona football upsets Oregon State with fourth-quarter push