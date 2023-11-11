Arizona football rallies to beat Colorado, extends winning streak to 4 games

Arizona running back DJ Williams, front, runs for a touchdown past Colorado safety Rodrick Ward in the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Boulder, Colo.

BOULDER, Colo. — The fourth quarter is winning time for the Arizona Wildcats.

Arizona has out-scored its opponents 90-37 in the fourth quarter this season. In a showdown with the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, the 21st-ranked Wildcats scored 10 points in the final period to win 34-31.

Arizona's triumph extended the Wildcats' winning streak to four straight games — the most in Pac-12 play since 2017. It also marked Arizona's first win as a ranked opponent since 2015.

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita completed 21 of 35 passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns. Fifita threw his most incompletions as a Wildcat; his previous worst completion-to-attempt ratio was 27-for-39 in his first collegiate start against Washington. Arizona sophomore running back had 11 carries for a career-high 179 yards.

After a 29-yard punt return by Colorado's Xavier Weaver to Arizona's 36-yard line following the Wildcats' three-and-out possession to start the contest, Buffs star quarterback Shedeur Sanders darted a pass over the middle to Javon Antonio for 17 yards, before scrambling up the middle for the first score of the game. The Buffaloes had 250 yards of total offense in the first half.

Weaver had five punt returns for 73 yards on Saturday. Arizona's Jacob Cowing, who exited the game in the fourth quarter after a punt return, had two returns for six yards. Colorado had three drives start inside Arizona territory — all of them resulted in touchdowns.

For the second straight game, Arizona started defensive back Martell Irby at linebacker, but the senior captain suffered a left knee injury in the second quarter and was replaced by Washington transfer Daniel Heimuli and freshman Kamuela Ka'aihue instead of usual starter Justin Flowe. Safety DJ Warnell replaced Irby in Arizona's "dollar" package defense that uses seven defensive backs.

In zone coverage inside the red zone, Ka'aihue lost Colorado tight end Michael Harrison, who extended the Buffaloes' lead to 31-24 in the third quarter. Ka'aihue and defensive ends Dominic Lolesio and Sterling Lane II were among the underclassmen to play significant snaps in the second half.

The Wildcats struggled to generate pressure on Sanders, but then deployed more blitzers, which left pockets open over the middle in the first half. Colorado had eight explosive plays (15 or more yards) against the Wildcats, including five passes for 127 yards.

The Wildcats hoped to establish the passing game early, but reverted back to their backfield carrying the ball against a Colorado rushing defense that ranked 11th in the Pac-12 coming into Saturday. Arizona senior running back Michael Wiley, after re-injuring the same leg that sidelined him for three games, was limited on Saturday. Freshman right guard Raymond Pulido returned to the starting lineup for his second start of the season — first since the Pac-12 opener at Stanford.

Arizona had four rushes for 32 yards, including DJ Williams' 11-yard untouched run up the middle into the end zone, for its first touchdown on Saturday; it marked Williams' first score since the UA's blowout win at Washington State. Arizona's second first-half touchdown was set up by Coleman's 49-yard run up the middle, highlighted by his stiff-arm on Colorado safety Shilo Sanders. Coleman's 54-yard — once again, between the hashmarks — to begin the second half. Fifita connected with wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who hauled in a highlight one-handed catch over Colorado star Travis Hunter.

The Buffaloes, the most penalized team in college football, committed seven penalties for 53 yards, including a roughing-the-passer call preceding Fifita's 3-yard screen pass to wide receiver Jacob Cowing. Arizona defensive end and former Buffalo Taylor Upshaw was flagged for roughing the passer on third-and-15 in the third quarter, which resulted in a touchdown for the Buffs.

Arizona kicker Tyler Loop, who was recently named a Lou Groza Award semifinalist, notched a career-high with a 52-yard field goal on the Wildcats' final possession of the first half.

Tied 31-31, Colorado kicker Alejandro Mata missed a 44-yard attempt and turned the ball over to the Wildcats with just under five minutes left.

With the game on the line, Arizona leaned on Coleman, who had runs of 21 and 24 yards, and the Wildcats powered their way down the field on a 11-play, 67-yard drive. Arizona milked the clock to set up Loop for a 24-yard walk-off field goal. It's the first late-game, go-ahead field goal for Arizona since its upset win over Washington in 2014.

The Wildcats will face No. 18 Utah on Saturday for the final home game of the season.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona football rallies to beat Colorado, extends winning streak to 4 games