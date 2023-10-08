Arizona football loses triple OT heartbreaker to USC

LOS ANGELES — In a back-and-forth shootout, Arizona took ninth-ranked USC down to the wire, but the Wildcats fell to the Trojans 43-41 in triple-overtime on Saturday at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.

For the second straight game, the Wildcats were without quarterback Jayden de Laura and running back Michael Wiley; both suffered ankle injuries two weeks ago Stanford.

In his second start at quarterback for the Wildcats, Southern California native Noah Fifita completed 25 of 35 passes for 303 yards, five touchdowns and one interception.

Arizona's opponents had outscored the Wildcats 31-7 in the first quarter going into Saturday night.

But Fifita's 30-yard pass to wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who ended the night with six catches for 138 yards, set the tone on Arizona's opening drive, which ended with Tyler Loop sinking a 23-yard field goal to give the Wildcats their first first-quarter points since the season opener against Northern Arizona. Fifita later connected with Jacob Cowing, who briefly left the first half with a leg injury, on a 23-yard touchdown pass.

In addition to that 10-0 first quarter lead, Arizona forced USC to punt on the Trojans' first three possessions. Reigning Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams was held to 1-for-6 passing for 3 yards in the first quarter. USC's high-powered offense was held to 10 yards on nine plays in the opening period. The Trojans had four three-and-out possessions on Saturday.

The Wildcats consistently applied pressure on USC's star quarterback in the first half, sacking him twice. Arizona sophomore edge rusher Russell Davis II, who had 2.5 tackles for loss, registered his first sacks (1.5) as a Wildcat; he combined with linebacker Jacob Manu on one. Linebacker Justin Flowe sacked Williams in the third quarter.

Arizona also had a significant advantage in time of possession, besting the Trojans 19:47-10:13 in the first half. After Fifita's 18-yard touchdown pass to tight end Tanner McLachlan, the Wildcats were up 17-0 in the second quarter.

Coming out of a timeout early in the second quarter, USC's offense was sparked by a 53-yard pass from Williams to receiver Brenden Rice, but the Wildcats turned the subsequent play into a takeaway, when defensive end Isaiah Ward punched the ball out of Williams' hands and recovered by backup nickelback and "dollar" package member Martell Irby. The Wildcats have seven forced fumbles this season.

Two plays later, Fifita committed his first mistake of the night and threw an interception to Phoenix-area native Jacob Covington on a short pass attempt to McMillan. With the ball back and a shortened field, Williams scrambled for a 4-yard touchdown run.

In the waning moments of the half, following a 31-yard completion to Rice, Williams threw a goal-line touchdown pass to Kyron Hudson to cut into Arizona's lead 17-14 entering the halftime break.

Loop's 22-yard field goal, following a 21-yard reception by McMillan and a 42-yard Marshawn Lynch-esque run by Jonah Coleman, extended Arizona's lead 20-14. Coleman posted a career-high 132 yards on 20 carries Saturday night.

Penalties plagued the Wildcats in the second half, especially in the third quarter. Arizona had 12 penalties for 96 yards — seven of those penalties were in the second half.

On USC's first possession in the third quarter, Flowe and Williams were persistently trash-talking each other until it boiled over, when Arizona's linebacker was flagged for a roughing-the-passer penalty on an incomplete pass on third-and-5 on the UA 21-yard line, placing the Trojans on the 9-yard line. USC running back Marshawn Lloyd scored on a 9-yard run up the middle.

Down 28-20, USC stuffed Arizona running back DJ Williams at the goal line, however Fifita hit Cowing on a 3-yard arrow route, then connected with McMillan on a similar route for the two-point conversion to tie the game.

Arizona had a chance to take a lead late in the fourth quarter, but Loop's 50-yard field goal attempt — his first as a Wildcat — sailed left.

But it wasn't the most notable field-goal blunder of the night.

USC stormed down the field and had a 25-yard field goal attempt set up to win in walk-off fashion, but long snapper Jac Casasante sent a high snap and Trojans kicker Denis Lynch didn't have a clean look, sending the game into overtime — the second of the season for Arizona.

Caleb Williams powered his way for an 18-yard run to begin overtime, but the Wildcats quickly answered with a touchdown pass from Fifita to Cowing at the left pylon.

The Fifita-Cowing connection delivered once again in double-overtime with a 7-yard score.

Fifita's pass to Cowing was batted down by USC defensive back Calen Bullock on the two-point conversion. The Trojans also didn't convert their two-point conversion pass to Rice after Austin Jones' 11-yard touchdown run. Teams are required to go for two-point conversions after the first overtime. After the second-overtime period, every play is a two-point conversion.

USC deployed a "swinging gate" rush for Williams, who extended the ball just enough to break the plane. DJ Williams' rushing attempt was stopped by USC, giving the Trojans a win.

Arizona (3-3) will now battle No. 13 Washington State — de Laura's former team before transferring to the UA — in Pullman on Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona football loses triple OT heartbreaker to USC