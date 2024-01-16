Arizona football hires Brent Brennan as Jedd Fisch's successor as head coach, report says

The Arizona Wildcats have agreed to a 5-year deal to make Brent Brennan their next head coach, according to a report.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported the agreement between Arizona and Brennan, who had been the coach at San Jose State.

Brennan had previously emerged as Arizona's top target in its search for a successor to Jedd Fisch, who took the Washington football job over the weekend.

Brennan was 34-48 during seven seasons at San Jose State, but his team went 7-1, 5-7, 7-5 and 7-6 in the past four seasons.

He was a graduate assistant under Dick Tomey at Arizona in 2000 and served again under Tomey as an assistant coach at San Jose State.

Brennan was a finalist for the Arizona job before Fisch was hired at Arizona. Fisch went 16-21 in three seasons in Tucson, leading Arizona to a 10-3 record last season and a win over Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl.

Fisch replaced Kalen DeBoer, who took the Alabama job after Nick Saban retired. DeBoer lead Washington to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game earlier this month.

Fisch went 1-11 in his first season in 2021, followed by a 5-7 season in 2022 before this year's breakout year.

Arizona was considered a favorite to win the Big 12 Championship next season before Fisch's move and some schools even had the Wildcats making the expanded College Football Playoff.

Brennan inherits a team that finished the season ranked No. 11 in the major college football polls, but the Wildcats could face major defections to the transfer portal in the wake of Fisch's departure.

Fisch's move soured many Arizona fans, who slammed the coach on social media.

On Jan. 4, Fisch told Jim Rome in an interview that "we want to be a part of this program for a long time."

"We've got 18 out of 22 returning starters next year," he said, "so, I have no interest in going anywhere. I have a lot of interest in seeing if we can get to that College Football Playoff and there's 12 teams in it next year, and I would love to have our team be a part of it."

Former Arizona defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen is also believed to have been a finalist for the job. Nansen is popular among players. He recently took a job at Texas as the co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach.

Some speculation also linked offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll (and his father, Pete Carroll) to the position, but it looks like Carroll is joining Fisch's staff at Washington.

The news of Brennan's hire drew praise and criticism on social media with some lauding the hire and others questioning it.

Brennan has also spent time as a wide receivers coach at Cal Poly and served as a recruiting coordinator, WRs coach, tight ends coach, co-offensive coordinator and special teams coordinator at San Jose State from 2005-2010.

He was a WRs coach at Oregon State from 2011-16 before being hired as the Spartans' head coach for the 2017 season.

In the COVID-19 shortened season in 2020, Brennan led San Jose State to a 7-0 record and the Mountain West title before his team lost to Ball State in the Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, 34-13.

San Jose State's Brent Brennan will be the Arizona football team's next head coach.

Social media speculation and reaction about Brent Brennan and Arizona:

BREAKING: San Jose State head coach Brent Brennan is expected to accept the offer to become the next head coach at the University of Arizona.



Brennan’s ties to the university go back to his time near the beginning of his career in which he served as a GA under the legendary Dick… — Jacob Seliga (@jacob_seliga) January 16, 2024

Brent Brennan has to fundraise to ensure San Jose State players can have breakfast in the facility every day because the school can’t afford it. And he still makes bowl games. I’ll be interested to see what he could do with any semblance of resources. https://t.co/okEIRjuUWe — Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) January 16, 2024

If Brent Brennan is the head coaching hire, the absolute move is bringing in Nansen as a highly paid DC. Keeps the roster intact and best of both worlds. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) January 16, 2024

To everyone reacting one way or another about the Brent Brennan news, think back to how you felt 3 years ago when you first heard about Jedd Fisch. Make sure to delete those old tweets before responding. — AZ Desert Swarm (@AZDesertSwarm) January 16, 2024

Something to note: Arizona wide receivers coach Kevin Cummings coached under Brent Brennan at San Jose State for four seasons.



Could be important in keeping, you know, T-Mac and others around. — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) January 16, 2024

Brent Brennan is a solid hire who would actually stay at Arizona long term. — BearDownU.com (@BearDownU) January 16, 2024

I’d keep this simple. I liked the Brent Brennan hire pre-Fisch snd I like it now. Get it done if he wants it. — Shane Dale (@ShaneDaleAZ) January 15, 2024

It’s lost already. Jedd’s taking almost the entire staff with him. The players will follow.



We have to accept that another rebuild is coming. It won’t be as steep as the last one, but it’s going to happen. Brent Brennan is my No. 1 choice to lead it. https://t.co/3s9AHtzDZs — Shane Dale (@ShaneDaleAZ) January 15, 2024

