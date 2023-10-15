Arizona football hammers Washington State, snaps 2-game losing streak

The path to bowl eligibility became easier for Arizona, after the Wildcats upset No. 19 Washington State 44-6 Saturday in Pullman.

Arizona snaps its two-game losing streak as the Wildcats enter a bye. The UA also broke a three-game losing streak to the Cougars and taking down WSU in Pullman for the first time since 2014, in the final matchup between the two schools as conference opponents.

It's Arizona's largest margin of victory over a ranked opponent on the road in program history.

Making his third consecutive start in place of the injured Jayden de Laura, who suited up and participated in pregame warmups, second-year quarterback Noah Fifita completed 34 of 43 passes for 342 yards. The defending Pac-12 Freshman of the Week has back-to-back 300-yard performances.

All of Arizona's touchdowns were rushing scores, including a career-high three from sophomore Jonah Coleman, who also took a pass 69 yards on the Wildcats' opening drive. Rayshon Luke and DJ Williams tacked on two touchdowns on Saturday. Kicker Tyler Loop tied a single-game career-high with three field goals, including a 40-yarder in the first half.

Washington State started the game with an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive and methodically trudged down field with screens and short passes. A failed two-point conversion attempt gave the Cougars an early 6-0 lead.

Since then? Here's how Washington State's drives resulted the rest of the way:

Turnover on downs.

Interception.

Punt.

Punt.

Punt.

Interception.

Fumble.

Turnover on downs.

Punt.

Turnover on downs.

Washington State, which averaged the second-most passing yards per game (365.6) nationally entering Saturday, had 199 passing yards and 234 yards of total offense despite an efficient 22-for-30 performance by quarterback Cameron Ward. Washington State, the top third-down team in the Pac-12, went 3-for-3 on third-down conversions on the opening drive; the Cougars were 4-for-11 on Saturday.

The Cougars had 22 rushing attempts for 35 yards — a 1.6 average. Arizona defensive tackle Jacob Kongaika and defensive end Taylor Upshaw each had a sack in the first half. Cornerbacks Ephesians Prysock and Tacario Davis each recorded an interception — Arizona's first of the season and first since the Territorial Cup win to end the 2022 season. Arizona defensive tackle Bill Norton forced a fumble with linebacker Justin Flowe recovering it.

Arizona's three takeaways on Saturday marked the most takeaways in a Pac-12 road game for the UA since it had four at Utah in 2014.

The Wildcats ended the contest scoring 44 unanswered points en route to their fourth victory of the season.

Arizona enters a bye week (4-3) before hosting No. 15 Oregon State in Tucson on Oct. 28.

