Arizona football coach speculation includes Brennan Carroll, Pete Carroll

There is going to a lot of speculation about the Arizona football head coaching position in the wake of Jedd Fisch leaving the Wildcats for Washington.

Some of it will be realistic, some of it might not be.

One name getting a lot of mentions in recent chatter is current Arizona offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll.

Carroll's name shows up on a lot of lists for potential candidates to be Arizona's head coach, and there is a lot of social media speculation about his father, former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, potentially being an option to join Carroll's staff in Tucson, should the younger Carroll get the job.

Is that realistic or not?

Arizona Wildcats coach speculation includes Brennan Carroll, Pete Carroll:

When I was covering USC, Lane Kiffin was named head coach ... and brought his father, Monte, aboard as defensive coordinator.



Promote Brennan Carroll to HC and see if papa Pete will join him?



Tell me that wouldn't be awesome. — Michael Lev (@MichaelJLev) January 15, 2024

This is what @ArizonaFBall needs to do. Hire #BrennanCarroll as HC. Have him bring dad #PeteCarroll as an analyst to recruit, keep the coaching staff, hire a former NFL DC & he's going to keep his players. That's the thing to do @ArizonaFBall." @Big12Conference — Tim Daniel Football (@TimmyDFootball) January 15, 2024

If Brennan Carroll can keep the roster intact and galvanize the team after all of this, then he's Arizona's guy.



Plus, some consulting or a possible role for his pops, Pete, would be a pretty sweet deal. — AZ Band Cat Sports (@AZBandCatSports) January 15, 2024

If Jedd Fisch goes to Washington, there's a guy on the Arizona staff who could stay in Tucson: His name is Brennan Carroll.



I hear his father still wants to coach ...@AZDesertSwarm @AGWildcatReport @equitybruin — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) January 14, 2024

"Dad, I can coach the offense. You can coach the defense."



"Sounds good, son. Bear Down and always compete!"



"Also, dad, we don't have to play USC in the Big 12."



"Great point, son." https://t.co/rqEmWbPc20 — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) January 14, 2024

With it being the middle of January, the only option is to name Brennan Carroll the head coach tonight and see how much of this roster and this coaching staff you can retain. It’s the best option. — Sidelines - Arizona 🐻⬇️ (@SSN_Zona) January 15, 2024

I'm I the only one thinking the University of Arizona is going to hire Brennan Carroll as Head Coach and bring his old man Pete Carroll onto the staff and not miss a beat. UA has gotta keep this established team and recruiting class together. — Mitch The Godfather Martin (@GodfatherMitch) January 15, 2024

Crazy @ArizonaFBall coaching idea… promote Brennan Carroll to head coach and hire his dad, Pete Carroll as defensive coordinator. Upgrade from Jedd Fisch. #BearDown — Casey Clark (@CaseyClarkjr) January 15, 2024

Brennan Carroll should be the next Arizona HC. Keep the team together, go win the Big 12 and show Arizona is bigger than one person. #BearDown #BrennanCarroll https://t.co/LGIXifApLj — Michael Kintner (@MikeKintner) January 15, 2024

Give me Brennan Carroll. Keep this group together. Finish what Jedd didn’t want to. Idk. It’s personal now. https://t.co/K2hoYibqtA — Gabe Encinas (@Gabe_Encinas) January 14, 2024

I’m making Brennan Carroll the HC if he can keep this roster intact — Michael Luke (@ironmikeluke) January 14, 2024

Brennan Carroll as @uarizona head coach (article) and ⁦@PeteCarroll⁩ as defensive coordinator / recruiter / fundraiser. https://t.co/h8XA9S5810 — Charles Curran (@CharlesSpeaks_) January 15, 2024

These players deserve so much better than what Jedd just did to them… let’s retain Brennan Carroll as head coach and go win this damn thing next year!@thenoah_fifita1 @TMAC96795 @Jacobmanu6 @ephe5ian5 @jonahcoleman8 — Tyler Worden (@TylerJWorden) January 15, 2024

Arizona has to think long-term with its next hire. Don’t hire Brennan Carroll just because you’re hoping to retain some current players. Like it or not, a(nother) rebuild is coming either way. — Shane Dale (@ShaneDaleAZ) January 15, 2024

Would you like to see Arizona hire Brennan Carroll as head coach?

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona football coach rumors: Brennan Carroll, Pete Carroll options?