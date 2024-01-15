Advertisement

Arizona football coach speculation includes Brennan Carroll, Pete Carroll

Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
·4 min read

There is going to a lot of speculation about the Arizona football head coaching position in the wake of Jedd Fisch leaving the Wildcats for Washington.

Some of it will be realistic, some of it might not be.

One name getting a lot of mentions in recent chatter is current Arizona offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll.

Carroll's name shows up on a lot of lists for potential candidates to be Arizona's head coach, and there is a lot of social media speculation about his father, former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, potentially being an option to join Carroll's staff in Tucson, should the younger Carroll get the job.

Is that realistic or not?

'Fraud': Arizona football fans turn on Jedd Fisch after coach leaves for Washington

Arizona football coach candidates: Potential targets to replace Jedd Fisch

More: Jedd Fisch's Arizona comments resurface after news he's headed to Washington

More: Jedd Fisch 'broken hearted' to leave Arizona football for Washington coaching job

Arizona Wildcats coach speculation includes Brennan Carroll, Pete Carroll:

Would you like to see Arizona hire Brennan Carroll as head coach?

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona football coach rumors: Brennan Carroll, Pete Carroll options?