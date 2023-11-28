Arizona football bowl game projections: Wildcats vs. Oklahoma Sooners in Alamo Bowl?

Thanks to a 9-3 overall record in the regular season and a 7-2 mark in the Pac-12, the Arizona Wildcats are going to a college football bowl game.

While we won't be sure which game that will be, nor who will be Arizona's opponent until an official announcement, college football writers appear to be pretty confident about the Wildcats' upcoming bowl game and foe.

They are all predicting that Jedd Fisch's team will face the Oklahoma Sooners in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio on Dec. 28.

The Sooners went 10-2 overall out of the Big 12.

247 Sports' Brad Crawford wrote this of the potential Alamo Bowl matchup:

"This one had Oklahoma-USC written all over for weeks until the Trojans failed to hold up their end of the bargain with a second-half collapse down the stretch. Now, red-hot Arizona moves into this spot — or perhaps the Holiday Bowl — as the prize for a spectacular showing down the stretch under Jedd Fisch. If the Wildcats make this game, it would be Arizona's second all-time appearance. Oklahoma has played in this game once as well. The Sooners have a chance to play in a New Year's Six game too depending on Tuesday night's rankings update."

The Wildcats came close to making the Pac-12 Championship game. They would have faced Washington in the game if Oregon State had beaten Oregon.

They also would have been the Pac-12 South's representative in the game, if the conference hadn't changed its system for picking the teams in the game before this season. Now, the top two teams overall make the title game, not the winner of the North Division and South Division.

Jedd Fisch's Arizona Wildcats football team is going bowling. Which college football bowl game will they play in?

247Sports isn't the only site to put Arizona against Oklahoma in its college football bowl projections.

USA TODAY Sports, CBS Sports, FOX Sports, Sporting News, ESPN and Athlon Sports also all predict that matchup.

We'll find out Arizona's game and matchup after the College Football Playoff field announcement on Sunday.

Will it be Arizona vs. Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl as those sites project?

That would certainly be an enticing matchup for the bowl game, and for fans.

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: College football bowl projections pick Arizona vs. Oklahoma Alamo Bowl