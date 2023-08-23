Arizona football announces team captains for 2023 season

Arizona announced its eight — four on offense, four on defense — team captains for the upcoming season Tuesday evening.

The program announced junior quarterback Jayden de Laura, senior running back Michael Wiley, senior wide receiver Jacob Cowing, senior left tackle Jordan Morgan, junior nickel back Treydan Stukes, junior safety Gunner Maldonado, sophomore linebacker Jacob Manu and transfer nickel back Martell Irby as captains for the 2023 rendition of the Wildcats.

Irby, who was a running back commit in Arizona's 2018 recruiting class until he flipped to UCLA after UA fired head coach Rich Rodriguez, is the only newcomer to be named team captain. Irby stepped away from football last season for mental health reasons, then joined Arizona as a walk-on in the spring.

Arizona kicks off the season against Northern Arizona on Sept. 2 at 7 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona football names team captains prior to 2023 season opener