Arizona and Florida State are looking to realign
Dan Patrick discusses the latest news in conference realignment, including Arizona and Arizona State's potential moves to the Big 12 and Florida State reportedly wanting out of the ACC.
Florida State's president said Wednesday the school could leave the ACC if it doesn't get more money from the conference's annual payouts.
Richard McCullough's comments on the ACC's TV deal come as the Pac-12 may be on the brink of collapse.
Will the Pac-12 hold together, or are we in for more seismic change?
Clemson is the media’s preseason pick to win the ACC, but the margin is thinning.
Colorado voted to head back to the conference it used to call home at a board of trustees meeting on Thursday.
After a roller coaster of exploration and negotiation across the week, the Ducks and Huskies will exit the Pac 12, leaving the 108-year-old league with no certain future.
