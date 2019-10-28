Arizona fires Yates amid defensive struggles

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) -- Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin has fired defensive coordinator Marcel Yates and linebackers coach John Rushing.

Sumlin promoted defensive analyst and former NFL assistant Chuck Cecil to interim defensive coordinator. He also promoted Hank Hobson from analyst to an on-field coaching role.

Yates remained on Arizona's staff after Sumlin was hired to replace Rich Rodriguez, who was fired in 2018.

Arizona has struggled defensively this season, ranking 119th in the FBS in total defense, allowing 469.9 yards per game, and 118th in scoring defense, giving up 35 points per game. The Wildcats have allowed 132 points the past three games, all losses.

Cecil spent 15 seasons as an NFL assistant before being hired as an analyst by Rodriguez in 2017.

