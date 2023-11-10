Arizona at Duke picks, predictions, odds: Who wins men's college basketball game Friday?

The No. 12 Arizona Wildcats play at the No. 2 Blue Devils on Friday, Nov. 10 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in a highly-anticipated men's college basketball game.

Which team will win the game?

Check out these college basketball picks and predictions for the Arizona vs. Duke matchup, which can be seen at 5 p.m. MST on ESPN2 (stream with free trial from FUBO).

The Blue Devils are favored to win Friday's game against the Wildcats, per odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Duke is-4.5 against the spread, while Arizona is +4.5.

Duke is -210 on the moneyline, while Arizona is +171.

The over/under (point total) is set at 153.5 points.

USA TODAY Sports: Duke 74, Arizona 70

Drew Phelps writes: "I really like the Wildcats as a team, they have a lot of talent and their coach Tommy Lloyd is top notch. The Blue Devils will likely get up early in this one as Arizona gets their feet under them in a harsh road environment. The Wildcats will fight back in the 2nd half and make it a game which is why I like them plus the points."

Pick Dawgz: Take Arizona with the points vs. Duke

Shane Mickle writes: "Arizona is getting too many points here. Arizona scored 122 points in the first game and they are going to have no issue running up the score again in this game. Duke is also going to find offensive success here, but it’s not going to be a spot where they are going to be scoring 80 or 85 points. Arizona is going to use the balanced attack to find success again here, and the Wildcats will cover the spread."

Winners and Whiners: Bet Arizona with the points against Duke

It writes: "In this showdown, the Arizona Wildcats hold a slight advantage over the Duke Blue Devils. Arizona's offensive juggernaut, which racked up an impressive 122 points in their opener, is spearheaded by Kylan Boswell and Pelle Larsson. This scoring prowess, combined with their defensive solidity (allowing only 59 points against Morgan State), sets them apart. Although Duke boasts a 64.4 field goal efficiency and a commendable defense that limited Dartmouth to 54 points, their injury concerns could be a decisive factor. The absence of key players like Riley Leonard may strain Duke's depth. Arizona's ability to exploit this, coupled with their own deep bench, should give them the upper hand in what promises to be a closely contested battle."

Stat Salt: Go with Duke on the moneyline vs. Arizona

It writes: "This will be a hard fought battle between two very experienced and talented teams. Duke has been undefeated at home since the retirement of Coach K, and this streak will continue Friday. Kyle Filipowski will be a matchup nightmare for the Arizona bigs and the Duke guards will control this game from the tipoff. Duke will continue to build off of their great season last year on both sides of the ball. Arizona will be a very good team this season, but they lost a ton of production from last years team and it will take time for them to build chemistry together. Duke will stay undefeated at home under head coach Jon Scheyer. Take Duke to win this game."

Will Tommy Lloyd's Arizona Wildcats upset the Duke Blue Devils in their men's college basketball game on Friday?

ESPN: Duke has a 78.3% chance to beat Arizona on Friday

The site gives the Wildcats a 21.7% shot at upsetting the Blue Devils on the road.

