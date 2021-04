Reuters

In a trying span of nine days, the injuries have piled up for the Florida Panthers -- but so have the wins. Florida managed to dodge injury on Thursday night -- barely -- as they used Alex Wennberg's goal 1:25 into overtime to earn a hard-fought 3-2 comeback victory over visiting Detroit to finish the season 6-2-0 against the Red Wings. The Panthers will try to extend their winning streak to five games Saturday night when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets in their first meeting in Sunrise, Fla., this season.