Arizona Diamondbacks trade updates, speculation includes Jake McCarthy, Eugenio Suarez

The 2024 MLB trade deadline isn't until July 30, but trade speculation is already swirling throughout the league, with the Arizona Diamondbacks included in the middle of some of the chatter.

Could the DBacks, currently 31-35 on the season and one game out of a wild-card playoff berth, be sellers at the MLB trade deadline? Which players could the team deal, if it decided to make some moves?

Check out the latest MLB trade speculation involving the Diamondbacks, with outfielder Jake McCarthy, third baseman Eugenio Suarez, first baseman Christian Walker and closer Paul Sewald included in the 2024 MLB trade rumors.

USA TODAY Sports: Phillies eyeing Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy

Bob Nightengale wrote: "The Philadelphia Phillies are keeping an eye on Diamondbacks left-handed hitting outfielder Jake McCarthy if the D-backs decide to make him available at the trade deadline."

Could the Arizona Diamondbacks trade Jake McCarthy at the 2024 MLB trade deadline? Several teams might be interested in the outfielder.

USA TODAY Sports: Diamondbacks could listen to offers for Eugenio Suarez

Bob Nightengale wrote: "The Diamondbacks are willing to listen to offers for struggling third baseman Eugenio Suarez, who could soon lose his everyday job. Suarez has a $15 million club option the D-backs don’t intend to exercise."

Fansided: Braves should trade for DBacks' Jake McCarthy

Zach Pressnell wrote: "The Braves need help in the outfielder quite desperately. McCarthy would provide them with a young, controllable outfielder. Trading for him would be a low-risk move because he's more than a rental. If he doesn't work to lead them to a World Series this year, they will have him next year and the year after as well. He'll have plenty of time to provide value to Atlanta. And they would steal him from the Phillies before they are able to pounce on the opportunity."

The Arizona Diamondbacks' Christian Walker is among the players seeing his name come up in 2024 MLB trade speculation.

Sports Illustrated: DBacks' Christian Walker intriguing target for Cubs

Evan Massey wrote: "At 33 years old, Walker has just one year left on his contract. He will become a free agent at the end of the season. That also helps drive down his trade value. Giving up Triantos and Birdsell would be worth the price for the Cubs to acquire Walker. If they think they can compete with a couple of moves, they should go for it. There is no question that the roster is loaded with talent."

ESPN: Diamondbacks a 'hinge team' at 2024 MLB trade deadline

Jeff Passan wrote: "Two months into the season, the defending National League champions haven’t found their footing, and with a franchise-record $163 million Opening Day payroll, other teams are keeping an eye on the Diamondbacks, thinking owner Ken Kendrick could pursue a reduction. The possibilities Arizona presents are impressive."

The Arizona Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suarez is having a rough season. Could he be traded at the 2024 MLB trade deadline?

Clutch Points: Can Diamondbacks get something for Eugenio Suarez?

Dan Fappiano wrote: "With no plans of keeping him beyond the 2024 season, the Diamondbacks will at least see what they could get in a trade for Suarez. Perhaps a team out there believes his power will come back with a change of scenery. In that case, Arizona may receive a lottery ticket prospect in return. At 30-35, the Diamondbacks are still trying to climb their way back into the playoff race. Eugenio Suarez might be helping the case for now, but he isn't long for Arizona."

Burn City Sports: Trading Jake McCarthy would be mistake for Diamondbacks

Michael McDermott wrote: "The Diamondbacks certainly will have find the ideal role for McCarthy, but his bat is too valuable for the team right now to pursue a trade. While he may lack the defensive or power ceiling that Thomas can provide, at the same time with an inconsistent offense it would be a massive mistake to remove a productive hitter who can reach base at the rate McCarthy does and impact the game as a baserunner."

The Arizona Diamondbacks could have several suitors for Paul Sewald, should the team become sellers at the 2024 MLB trade deadline.

Yardbarker: Diamondbacks could be sellers at 2024 MLB trade deadline

Nick Ziegler wrote: "While it is only June, the Diamondbacks appear closer to being a seller than a buyer at this point. If that does end up being the case, they have a lot of players that would garner attention at the trade deadline. Two of their best players, Christian Walker and Paul Sewald, are set to be free agents at the end of the season. Naturally, that makes them players that could likely be acquired if the Diamondbacks decide to sell. They also have some players with options like Joc Pederson who would be one of the best outfielders available."

Sports Illustrated: Yankees trade for DBacks' Paul Sewald makes sense

Patrick McAvoy wrote: "The Yankees haven't won a World Series title since 2009, but this season could be it if they can continue to play at the level they. Plus, an addition or two around the trade deadline certainly wouldn't hurt as well. New York doesn't need to make any massive changes, but adding more depth to the bullpen should be a priority and one player who could make sense is Arizona Diamondbacks closer Paul Sewald."

Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen might have some very difficult decisions to make at the 2024 MLB trade deadline.

Clutch Points: Jake McCarthy would be great fit with Phillies

Owen Crisafulli wrote: "It's not that McCarthy is a bad player, but rather one who is solid but unspectacular, which is a pretty accurate description of his numbers so far this season (.268 BA, 2 HR, 13 RBI, 9 SB, .724 OPS). McCarthy won't post extremely gaudy numbers, but he's a pretty good player in every aspect of the game, which makes him a solid depth outfielder for a contending team like the Phillies. While Philadelphia does have depth in their outfield, adding a more consistent option like McCarthy could help them greatly. Johan Rojas hasn't offered much as the team's center fielder (.234 BA, 2 HR, 19 RBI, .572 OPS), and with Brandon Marsh on the injured list, the team has been forced to turn to Whit Merrfield, Cristian Pache, and David Dahl in left field in his absence."

