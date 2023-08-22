Arizona Diamondbacks-Texas Rangers pitching matchup for Tuesday's series finale

Nick Piecoro, Arizona Republic
The Arizona Diamondbacks wrap up their brief series against the Texas Rangers. Tuesday's game starts at 6:40 p.m. and can be seen on YurView AZ.

Rangers at Diamondbacks, 6:40 p.m., Chase Field

Diamondbacks RHP Zac Gallen (13-5, 3.17) vs. Rangers RHP Jon Gray (8-6, 3.52).

Gallen put together an impressive line from a statistical standpoint, giving up just one run in 6 1/3 innings, walking one and striking out three. The outing itself, however, was not quite as dominant. He gave a slew of loud contact, the vast majority of which went right at Diamondbacks’ defenders. … Gallen, a leader in the National League Cy Young race, had a rough stretch (by his standards) in July but has pitched better in his past four starts, logging a 2.13 ERA. … Gray gave up one run in seven innings against the Angels in his most recent start. Prior to that, he fired seven shutout innings in a start in San Francisco. … Gray has a 5.66 ERA in 19 career starts against the Diamondbacks. He gave up four runs in 5 1/3 innings when he faced them in May.

Coming up

Wednesday: Off.

Thursday: At Chase Field, 6:40 p.m., Diamondbacks RHP Brandon Pfaadt (0-6, 6.13) vs. Reds LHP Brandon Williamson (4-3, 4.47).

Friday: At Chase Field, 6:40 p.m., Diamondbacks RHP Merrill Kelly (10-5, 3.13) vs. Reds RHP Hunter Greene (2-5, 4.72).

Saturday: At Chase Field, 5:10 p.m., Diamondbacks RHP Zach Davies (1-5, 7.38) vs. Reds TBA.

