Arizona Diamondbacks-San Diego Padres updates: Strzelecki added to roster for doubleheader

The Arizona Diamondbacks wrap up their road trip with their final visit to San Diego of the season, and it ends with a split doubleheader on Saturday as the teams looks to complete the series ahead of Hurricane Hilary. The games are scheduled for 12:10 and 5:40 p.m. and can be seen on YurView AZ.

DBacks add RHP Peter Strzelecki to roster for doubleheader

SAN DIEGO — The Diamondbacks added right-hander Peter Strzelecki to their roster as the 27th man for Saturday’s doubleheader, giving them an extra bullpen arm as they look to cover the day’s innings.

The Diamondbacks acquired Strzelecki, 28, at the trade deadline from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for left-hander Andrew Chafin. He has made five appearances in Triple-A Reno since the deal, turning in scoreless appearances in four of them. He gave up three runs in one-third of an inning in the other outing.

Jun 8, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Peter Strzelecki (32) pitches against the Baltimore Orioles in the eighth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

It is possible the Diamondbacks make another roster move involving a pitcher between games, though it is not clear if that is the plan or if it is dependent on how Game 1 goes. They still have not announced a starter for Game 2.

With right-hander Merrill Kelly scheduled to start the first game, the Diamondbacks’ bullpen likely won’t be too overworked. Kelly has worked at least six innings in 15 of his 21 starts and at least five in 20 starts, the lone exception being his first outing of the year, when he was still not built up due to his World Baseball Classic participation.

Saturday's Diamondbacks-Padres Game 1 pitching matchup

Diamondbacks RHP Merrill Kelly (9-5, 3.05) vs. Padres RHP Matt Waldron (0-1, 3.86)

Kelly gave up two runs in six innings at Coors Field on Monday, striking out a season-high 11. … In five starts since returning from the injured list in late July, he has logged a 2.48 ERA in 29 innings, walking eight and striking out 33. … Kelly has faced the Padres once this season, giving up four runs in five innings, walking a season-high five, in a start in April. … Waldron will be making his second career start. He gave up two runs in 4 2/3 innings against the Nationals in a start in June. ... In 85 1/3 innings in Triple-A El Paso, Waldron logged a 7.28 ERA with 30 walks and 95 strikeouts. ... He throws a 92 mph fastball but is best known for being one of the few pitchers in professional baseball who throws a knuckleball. In his start against the Nationals, he also threw sliders and cutters.

Saturday's Diamondbacks-Padres Game 2 pitching matchup

Diamondbacks TBA vs. Padres RHP Yu Darvish (8-8, 4.24)

Coming up

Sunday: Off day

Monday: At Chase Field, 6:40 p.m. vs. Texas Rangers, pitching matchup TBD.

Tuesday: At Chase Field, 6:40 p.m. vs. Texas Rangers, pitching matchup TBD.

Wednesday: Off day.

Thursday: At Chase Field, 6:40 p.m. vs. Cincinnati Reds, pitching matchup TBD.

Diamondbacks doubleheader notes

—Today is the second doubleheader between the Diamondbacks and Padres. They split a twin bill on Aug. 31, 2001 at San Diego's Qualcomm Stadium. Arizona won the first game 4-1 backed by Curt Schilling's 8 1/3-inning, 11-strikeout performance to earn his 19th win. San Diego came back to win the nightcap 6-5, and the Padres' starting pitcher was Kevin Jarvis, father of current Diamondbacks reliever Bryce.

—Cincinnati and Milwaukee are the only 2 National League teams the Diamondbacks have not played in a doubleheader.

—Arizona has swept four of its past seven doubleheaders: April 25, 2021 at Atlanta (5-0 and 7-0), May 6, 2015 at Colorado (13-7 and 5-1), Sept. 15, 2015 at Colorado (6-4 and 5-3) and Sept. 25, 2020 at Colorado (4-0 and 11-5). The Diamondbacks' last doubleheader split was Sept. 20, 2022 at the Dodgers (W 5-2 and L 5-6). The two sweeps by opponents came last season, on April 19 at Washington (1-6 and 0-1) and May 17 at the Dodgers (6-7 and 3-12).

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Diamondbacks-Padres updates: Strzelecki added for Saturday doubleheader