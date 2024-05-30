Advertisement

Is Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo on the hot seat? Social media reacts

jeremy cluff, arizona republic

jeremy cluff, arizona republic
·4 min read

Is Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo on the hot seat?

The Diamondbacks currently are 25-30, in fourth place in the National League West and 9.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.

They are three games out of the final Wild Card MLB Playoff berth (with four other teams ahead of them for that final playoff spot).

Not exactly where a team that had aspirations to return to the World Series this season expected to be.

Yes, injuries have plagued the Diamondbacks, but hitting woes, a lack of focus and discipline and a shift from the aggressive, chaotic style on the base paths have been cited as potential reasons why Lovullo's job should be in jeopardy, according to some angry fans on social media.

Not everyone believes that the DBacks manager is on the hot seat, however.

Should Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo be on the hot seat after his team's slow start? Social media has thoughts.
Should Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo be on the hot seat after his team's slow start? Social media has thoughts.

Is Torey Lovullo on the hot seat?

Social media weighed in on his job security amid the Diamondbacks' struggles this season.

How hot do you think Torey Lovullo's seat as Arizona Diamondbacks manager should be?

