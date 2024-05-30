Is Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo on the hot seat? Social media reacts

Is Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo on the hot seat?

The Diamondbacks currently are 25-30, in fourth place in the National League West and 9.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.

They are three games out of the final Wild Card MLB Playoff berth (with four other teams ahead of them for that final playoff spot).

Not exactly where a team that had aspirations to return to the World Series this season expected to be.

Yes, injuries have plagued the Diamondbacks, but hitting woes, a lack of focus and discipline and a shift from the aggressive, chaotic style on the base paths have been cited as potential reasons why Lovullo's job should be in jeopardy, according to some angry fans on social media.

Not everyone believes that the DBacks manager is on the hot seat, however.

If a manager doesn't get fired because his team isn't meeting expectations, then when should a manager be fired? Why can't Torey motivate these guys on a day to day basis? Even last year the team only seemed to rise up when their backs were against the wall. — Kevin714 (@Kevin714183907) May 29, 2024

this isn’t torey’s fault. The whole team isn’t playing to the standard they should be. he cant control how they perform on the field — Dbacks_News_Az (@DbacksA) May 29, 2024

Absolutely LUDICROUS that there is even a discussion about Torey Lovullo's job security with the #Dbacks. I'd be shocked if he's on the hot seat before the midway point of 2025. https://t.co/EkJxzsEwzz — Michael McDermott (@MichaelMcDMLB) May 30, 2024

If they only win 16 of the next 42 games until the ASG—-the same pace they’ve had this month—Torey might be in serious trouble. — The Donkey Whisperer (@Arizona_GOAT) May 30, 2024

Do I think Torey should be canned? No. Do I think Torey is playing “mad scientist” too much with positions, days off, L/R matchups and the batting order, yep! There is no continuity with what this team looks like day-to-day. Watching this team this year is WILDLY frustrating! — David Haar (@davidhaar) May 30, 2024

😂 if they continue playing like this they deadline he’s out. A fluke of a postseason doesn’t give him immunity when he has a franchise leading payroll and trots out a team that has no heart. Not to mention the about of games hes cost us alone with his inept decision making — Tim (@tpsojda) May 30, 2024

If the Diamondbacks had won 83 games last year and not 84 games we would be talking about how they’re a bottom 10 franchise in baseball and the future doesn’t looks worse and Lovullo (who has a .484 winning percentage as a manager) would be on the hot seat/fired. Funny isn’t it — StraightTalkSports (@StraightTalkSp1) May 25, 2024

they went to the World Series last year they're dealing with a crap ton of injuries. stop it. — Noah D (@NoahD71446407) May 25, 2024

What has happened to the Dbacks Chaos on the base paths from last season....Corbin, Marte, Newman, McCarthy should be running every time they get on base. At what point is Lovullo on the hot seat...has he forgot that stolen bases and defense fot them to the WS. — Eric Whitaker (@elwhit27) May 29, 2024

Type of game that gets a manager fired. I pray to god Torey Lovullo is on the hot seat … I can’t take this anymore — Bo (@BMaster30) May 25, 2024

Keep praying, mike hazen isn't going to fire his buddy. Remember they came over as a package, in order to get rid of one, you have to get rid of both. — Chad (@chase_the_drunk) May 25, 2024

People were really starstruck by his world series run last year, glad people are finally realizing how much of a fraud lolvello is — AT (🐍25-29) (@AZguy30) May 25, 2024

