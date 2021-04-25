Madison Bumgarner throws unofficial no-hitter in 7-inning win over Braves

Madison Bumgarner tossed a no-hitter on Sunday afternoon in Atlanta.

Unfortunately for the Arizona Diamondbacks veteran pitcher, however, the feat won’t be officially considered a no-hitter.

Bumgarner didn’t give up a single hit in the Diamondbacks’ 7-0 win over the Braves on Sunday in the second game of a doubleheader at Truist Park — both of which lasted just seven innings, per new Major League Baseball rules implemented last season.

Madison Bumgarner tosses an unofficial no-hitter in Arizona's 7-inning win over the Braves ⚾️



(via @BallySportSAZ)

Because the game didn’t go a full nine innings, MLB doesn’t recognize Bumgarner’s no-hitter as official.

“I want to thank Atlanta for the shadows and I want to thank [commissioner] Rob Manfred for the seven-inning games,” he said on TV after the win.

Bumgarner is, though, the first pitcher to throw seven no-hit innings in the new doubleheader format.

The Diamondbacks won both matchups on Sunday and held the Braves scoreless over the 14 combined innings and gave up just one hit. They won the first game 5-0, following a 5-4 loss to Atlanta on Friday. Their game on Saturday was postponed due to inclement weather.

Arizona has now won six of its last seven and is back to .500.

While MLB may not be recognizing Bumgarner’s no-hitter, the Diamondbacks are certainly treating it as such.

IT COUNTS IN OUR BOOK.



MADISON BUMGARNER HAS THROWN A NO-HIT GAME! pic.twitter.com/nRHNWX0DVV — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) April 25, 2021

“Seven innings, nine innings, it’s a no-hitter,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said, via the San Francisco Chronicle’s John Shea. “I’ll remember this day for the rest of my life.”

