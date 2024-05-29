Arizona Diamondbacks fall to Rangers, dropping another series opener

ARLINGTON, Texas — The 2023 Arizona Diamondbacks spent six months cementing their identity as the Answerbacks, a team that refused to die no matter the circumstances. The 2024 Diamondbacks have established the opposite tendency.

After Tuesday’s 4-2 loss to the Rangers, they now are 1-25 when they fall behind by multiple runs. Last season, they were 20-67 in such scenarios.

Given their late-game offensive struggles, it’s a stat that makes sense. Entering play Tuesday, the Diamondbacks were hitting .188/.279/.308 in the seventh through ninth innings. Those numbers didn’t get any prettier as the Diamondbacks managed one hit in the last three innings.

This latest loss began promisingly, with the Diamondbacks taking a 2-0 lead in the second inning. The Rangers got one run back on a third-inning single from Josh Smith, but the real damage came in the fifth, when Corey Seager smashed a three-run homer on a sweeper that Brandon Pfaadt pulled over the middle of the plate.

For the majority of his outing, Pfaadt pitched well, striking out five Rangers and walking just one. But with the Diamondbacks’ offense unable to produce, one mistake was enough to doom them.

Their biggest chance to overcome the deficit came in the sixth inning, when they loaded the bases with one out before Adolis Garcia made an incredible throw to nail Joc Pederson at home plate on a deep fly ball. They also put two runners on in the ninth before Kevin Newman struck out swinging to end the game.

Prior to the game, manager Torey Lovullo was asked what he wants his team’s identity to be. Last year, their speed and aggression forged a clear identity. This year, he admitted, the identity has been foggier. Ultimately, though, Lovullo said he wants his team to play strong defense, pitch well and grind out competitive at-bats.

In recent weeks, they have been able to do the first two items. They lead baseball in outs above average, per Baseball Savant. Their bullpen has pitched better since the return of Paul Sewald. Their best starting pitchers have executed as expected.

The bats, though, haven’t followed. All of it contributes to another unwelcome stat: The Diamondbacks are now 3-15 in series openers.

