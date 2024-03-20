Arizona Diamondbacks drop in MLB Power Rankings; still in Top 10

The Arizona Diamondbacks are the 10th-best team in baseball entering the 2024 MLB season, per Will Leitch of MLB.com's latest Power Rankings.

They round out the top 10 despite the team dropping in the rankings since the previous ranking, which was done on Jan. 1.

"The most exciting thing about the D-backs' offseason is that they looked at the team they had during the regular season (one that was outscored), rather than the one that stunned everyone in the postseason, and made the appropriate, almost surgical, improvements," Leitch said. "It’s nice when you make the World Series but are still clearly better the next year."

One of the most impressive parts about the Diamondbacks' run to the World Series was doing it while only having three starting pitchers to use. Outside of Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly and Brandon Pfaadt, the DBacks did not have any starting pitchers to use during the postseason. As a result, they had to start a reliever for two games in Joe Mantiply, and plan for bullpen games.

Leitch must like what Arizona has done to prevent this from happening again. While the team has not made tons of pitching acquisitions, they did make one that attacks this problem specifically. That was of course signing Eduardo Rodriguez in free agency.

The starting southpaw is coming off of a career season where he posted a 3.30 ERA and a 1.153 WHIP. Rodriguez went 13-9 despite playing on a 78-84 Detroit Tigers team. This solves the potential issue of only having three starting pitchers to use in the postseason again, at least on paper.

Some of these moves did indeed feel surgical. The DBacks made intricate and thoughtful moves to try to shore up the designated hitter position, seemingly signing Joc Pederson to hit right-handed pitching and Randal Grichuk to hit left-handed pitching. This potentially eliminates the risk of an overpay on one bat who also may not fit the team defensively when needed in the field.

Trading for Eugenio Suarez, who has averaged 36 home runs per 162 games over his last six seasons, the team upgraded at a massive position of need. Keep in mind that DBacks' third basemen placed just 27th in OPS (.644) among the 30 teams last season, tied for 27th in wRC+ (75), 25th in WAR (0.5) and 21st in batting average (.234).

Again, while the move was not particularly splashy, it is easy to see why Leitch likes the way the DBacks have gone about the offseason. Every move appears to serve a purpose.

It is a bit surprising to see him have the DBacks as low as No. 10, considering he admits that the DBacks are better than they were last season, which was a pennant-winning season. However, the DBacks are familiar with outperforming expectations after they won the National League in 2023, despite almost everyone in the media predicting them to not even make the postseason.

More Snakes: Diamondbacks lefty Eduardo Rodriguez exits start with apparent injury

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Diamondbacks ranked in Top 10 of preseason MLB Power Rankings