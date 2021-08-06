Arizona Democratic state Sen. Tony Navarrete arrested on suspicion of sex with minor

Mary Jo Pitzl, Arizona Republic
·1 min read

Arizona state Sen. Otoniel "Tony" Navarrete, a Phoenix Democrat, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of multiple counts of sexual conduct with a minor, Phoenix police said.

Navarrete was arrested near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road and booked into the Maricopa County Jail, police records show. In addition being booked on suspicion of four counts of sexual conduct with a minor, there are "other charges," police said, without elaborating. Police said they received a report of at least one alleged incident that happened in 2019.

News of his arrest whipped through political circles Thursday night.

Otoniel &quot;Tony&quot; Navarrete
In a statement on Thursday, Senate Democrats said, "We are aware one of our members has been arrested and are awaiting further details and for law enforcement to do its job. We will not have further comment at this time."

Navarrete, 35, was elected to the Arizona House in 2016 and served one term before being elected to the state Senate in 2018, where he still serves.

County court officials said paperwork that would provide more details of the arrest will be available later Friday.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona state Sen. Tony Navarrete arrested in sex misconduct case

