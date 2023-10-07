Arizona defeats UCLA for first time since 2018, earns first Pac-12 victory
Arizona women's volleyball defeated UCLA by a final match score of 3-1 on Friday, Oct. 6 in Tucson. Jaelyn Hodge finished with a game-high 16 kills for the Wildcats.
Arizona women's volleyball defeated UCLA by a final match score of 3-1 on Friday, Oct. 6 in Tucson. Jaelyn Hodge finished with a game-high 16 kills for the Wildcats.
The deals are reportedly worth 10 times the league's previous deal with CBS.
Megan Rapinoe's penultimate NWSL regular-season game was a celebration of her legendary career.
Blame the manager. Blame the GM. Blame the players. But don’t blame the mere existence of information.
San Francisco plays Gregory's former team, the Cowboys, this weekend.
Travis Kelce is once again having quite a week.
Saturday brings a four-game slate of playoff baseball, beginning with Rangers-Orioles and ending with Diamondbacks-Dodgers.
Three of Reddick's five career wins have come on road courses. A fourth gets him into the third round of the playoffs.
The defending Big 12 champs are 11.5-point favorites.
Bakhtiari hopes to return to the Packers next year but has a $40.6 million cap hit for 2024.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoff field will be cut from 12 to eight this weekend as the tour shifts to the treacherous Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.
Here are six players who are ready to come back after a disastrous 2022-23 and outperform their ADP this season.
Which games have the most fantasy juice? Which will be a slog? Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks it all down for Week 5.
Few on either side like the super-team moniker bestowed upon them in the offseason. But few can argue with the results that each team is filled with some of the league’s best talent that is aligned for a Finals for the ages.
Jamal Adams left Monday night's game early in the first quarter to be evaluated for a concussion.
Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez will start 13th.
There's a “94.5% chance” the linebacker makes his season debut, he told reporters.
Fantasy football analysts Scott Pianowski and Jorge Martin debate which star 49ers receiver they'd rather roster moving forward this season.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
The NFL is about at the quarter mark of the 2023 season, so Charles McDonald is handing out some awards.
Games against the Saints and Raiders could go a long way in determining how much longer Robert Kraft allows Bill Belichick to continue.