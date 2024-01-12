Arizona Coyotes vs. Calgary Flames - GAME Highlights
Watch the GAME Highlights from Arizona Coyotes vs. Calgary Flames, 01/11/2024
Watch the GAME Highlights from Arizona Coyotes vs. Calgary Flames, 01/11/2024
The Dolphins have largely been labeled a finesse team. If there’s ever a weekend to shed that label and establish a perceived sense of physicality (every NFL team is physical, the sport demands it), this is it.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
Three games will take place in London, and one game will be held in Munich.
The NBA is going all-out to decrease the practice of load management.
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Denzel Ward was limited in practice.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft insists that both Brady and Belichick fueled the Patriots' unprecedented run of success, but the debate will continue to rage on.
What a wild week it's been in the NFL (and football in general). We saw titans of the game in Pete Carroll and Nick Saban retiring from coaching while the Patriots parted ways with Bill Belichick after a 24-year marriage. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don dive into all the coaching news and preview a stacked Wild Card weekend slate.
Ewers is back for a third season with the Longhorns.
The Cowboys are big favorites, which just increases the heat on them.
Detroit had an injury scare with its rookie tight end in Week 18.
A loss for the Cowboys would make for a miserable offseason.
Belichick moving on from the Patriots after 24 seasons brought out a big reaction from current and former players.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde get together for an emergency podcast after news broke on Wednesday afternoon that after 17 seasons at Alabama, Nick Saban is retiring from coaching college football.
Amari Cooper racked up 265 yards and had two touchdowns the last time the Browns played the Texans.
Two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard has signed a contract extension with the Los Angeles Clippers, the team announced Wednesday.
Matthew Stafford makes his return to Ford Field on Sunday for the first time since he was dealt to the Rams.
On Nov. 27, Cary McNair filed an application in court for his mother to have a guardian.
Charles McDonald is joined by host of the Bootleg Football podcast Brett Kollmann to talk through every head coach opening around the NFL and determine the best fit for each one. The duo start things off as always with some of the funniest stories from the weekend, including Arthur Smith's meltdown over the final play of the game against the New Orleans Saints, the Miami Dolphins finishing the season with only one win against a winning team (and a preview of their matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend), the Jacksonville Jaguar's epic choke job and the Carolina Panthers scoring zero points in the final two weeks of the season. Charles and Brett use the Panthers as a jumping off point to discuss each and every head coach opening around the NFL as they play matchmaker and find the ideal head coach to fill each opening. The hosts discuss the Panthers, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots (for Mike Vrabel specifically), Washington Commanders, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers and Atlanta Falcons.
Check out our latest fantasy hockey trade tips, headlined by a forward who might be stashed on an opposing IR spot.
The weather will be a big storyline for Saturday night's game.