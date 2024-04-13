Who are the Arizona Coyotes, and what should Utah fans expect?

Who are the Arizona Coyotes, and what should Utah fans expect?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – With the news that the Arizona Coyotes are going to be sold to Utah Jazz owners Ryan and Ashley Smith to begin play at the Delta Center this Fall, before moving into a brand new arena in the future, the question around town is, who exactly are the Arizona Coyotes?

Well, while Utah fans are no doubt thrilled to get an NHL team, the Coyotes are far from contending for a Stanley Cup.

The Coyotes franchise started in Winnipeg, Canada in as the Winnipeg Jets. Their first season in the NHL came in 1979, when the team struggled to find victories. The franchise’s worst season came in 1980-81 when the Jets won just nine games.

But the Jets went on to make the NHL playoffs in 10 of the next 12 years, but never advanced past the division finals.

Arizona Coyotes players get word they’re moving to Utah

Minnesota businessmen Steven Gluckstern and Richard Burke purchased the team with plans to move it to Minneapolis–St. Paul, which had just lost the Minnesota North Stars in 1993, for the 1996–97 season. However, in December, after they were unable to secure a lease at Minneapolis’ Target Center, they opted to move the Jets to Arizona instead, where they became the Phoenix Coyotes.

The Coyotes toiled in mediocrity again, making the playoffs in five of the next six seasons, but never advancing past the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

The greatest hockey player of all-time, Wayne Gretzky, became the head coach in 2005, but the team struggled even more, failing to even make the NHL playoffs in each of Gretzky’s four years as head coach.

The Coyotes’ best season came in 2011-12 under head coach Dave Tippett. Arizona made it to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in franchise history, beating Chicago and Nashville along the way, only to lose to the Los Angeles Kings.

The Phoenix Coyotes became the Arizona Coyotes before the 2014-15 season.

Since that historic season in 2011-12, the Coyotes have made the playoffs just once, in 2020, when they fell to Colorado in the first round.

The Coyotes are wrapping up their fourth consecutive seasons without qualifying for the playoffs. With two games remaining in the season, Arizona has a record of 35-40 with five overtime losses.

Who’s excited about Salt Lake City getting an NHL team? Well, not the Canadians.

Arizona’s current coach is Andre Tourigny, and their leading scorer is Clayton Keller, who has 33 goals and 40 assists.

Nick Schmaltz, Nick Bjugstad and Lawson Crouse have all scored 22 goals this season for the Coyotes.

Connor Ingram has been Arizona’s primary goalie this year, with 22 wins, 20 losses and three overtime losses.

Keller spoke about the team’s move to Salt Lake City Friday before their game at Edmonton.

“We’ve just tried to focus on hockey and since I’ve played in Arizona, there’s always been a lot of rumors, so we try to do as best we can to try and focus on hockey,” Keller said. “It was definitely in our heads. You can say it’s not a distraction, but buddies, family, people are always texting and keep putting it in your head. Bear (Tourigny) said we had another opportunity to deal with the same thing and learn from our past mistakes.”

“We saw it everywhere just like everyone, but we don’t know anything more than what everyone else is seeing,” Crouse. “We’re just worried about tonight and controlling what we can control and that’s all we can think about.”

The greatest Arizona Coyotes player of all time is Shane Doan, who played his entire 21-year NHL career with the Coyotes from 1996-2017. Doan scored a franchise-record 402 goals and 570 assists in his career with the Coyotes.

An official announcement about Arizona’s relocation to Utah is expected sometime next week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.