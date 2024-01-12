Arizona Coyotes unravel defensively in blowout loss to Calgary Flames

The Arizona Coyotes concluded their five-game homestand Thursday with a loss to the Calgary Flames marked by defensive lapses.

After falling behind 3-0 in the first, the Coyotes (20-18-2) were forced to play catch-up against the Flames (19-1-5). The Coyotes scored twice, but left with a 6-2 loss, the fourth game with four or more goals allowed in the last five games.

Connor Ingram relieved starting goaltender Karel Vejmelka, who was pulled after surrendering four goals on 12 shots through nearly 14 minutes on the ice, but he gave up two goals to give the Flames a bigger cushion.

Forward Jason Zucker returned to the lineup after serving a three-game suspension for boarding Florida Panthers' forward Nick Cousins on Jan. 2. Zucker played left wing on a line with rookies and former first-round draft picks, Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther.

Burning out

A costly turnover from Clayton Keller in the Flames' zone led to Mikael Backlund using his speed to beat out Vejmelka 20 seconds into the game and it didn’t get better from there. Yegor Sharangovich’s doubled the lead on the power play at 6:37.

"I just don't think we were as good as we needed to be to start the game," Zucker said. "We were a little lax with a couple of turnovers and I got to make a better play at the blue line on the power play. I don't think we were locked in enough and detailed enough to start."

The Coyotes fell behind by three goals on the Flames’ four shots through the eight-minute mark, while Vejmelka’s play remained shaky.

"At some point, it's our responsibility and we've struggled with our first period for quite a while. That's on the coaches and leaders to take charge of those things," head coach André Tourigny said.

Lawson Crouse gave some life to the offense when he returned Nick Bjugstad’s pass from the boards at 13:24. The momentum was short-lived when the Flames responded 34 seconds later and Vejmelka’s night was done with Blake Coleman’s tip-in shot at 13:58 for a 4-1 lead.

Calgary Flames center Yegor Sharangovich (17) scores a short handed goal on Arizona Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) as left wing Jason Zucker (16) and defenseman J.J. Moser (90) defend in the first period at Mullett Arena.

Mistakes upon mistakes

The Coyotes defense unraveled several times throughout the game, causing 10 turnovers. The Flames exploited several lapses from the Coyotes by generating chances off the rush.

Of the four giveaways in the first, two resulted in goals. Zucker, whose turnover led to a 2-0 deficit in the first, didn't mince words about his play.

"I was awful and I let the guys down and was terrible all night," Zucker said. "It's my own fault so I got to be better."

Matias Maccelli nearly gave the Flames a fifth goal in the first when he gave the puck away to Backlund, but was saved by Backlund’s shot ringing off the post.

Over the five-game stretch, the Coyotes have given up an average of 4.8 goals.

Slumbering offense

The continued response from Tuesday’s overtime win over the Boston Bruins seemed distant as the Coyotes couldn’t generate momentum.

"It worries me. You saw what we can do against Boston, the energy we played, the desperation, that was a bright spot," Tourigny said. "But today, that's why it's disappointing, surprising, you can say whatever you want."

Keller’s goal at 1:44 in the second made it a two-goal deficit for the Coyotes and there was a small window of opportunity. Maccelli’s move between-the-legs went wide shortly after, but the Coyotes didn’t see much happening after.

Sharangovich’s goal within the first minute of the third period diminished the Coyotes chances for a comeback.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Coyotes unravel defensively in blowout loss to Flames