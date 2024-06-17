Arizona Coyotes slammed for reported layoffs, severance packages: 'Tone deaf'

The Arizona Coyotes reportedly laid off employees late last week and the news did not go over well on social media.

PHNX Sports' Craig Morgan broke the news, posting on X: "Coyotes office staff just received an email from HR about meetings today between 2 and 3 PM. Looks like lots of layoffs are coming/happening today."

He then added: "The people who were laid off (a lot) were told they are employed until the end of the month and then will get a severance package that includes an amount equal to an additional paycheck along with healthcare for the month of July."

More: Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego doesn't support using taxpayer funds for Arizona Coyotes arena

The people who were laid off (a lot) were told they are employed until the end of the month and then will get a severance package that includes an amount equal to an additional paycheck along with healthcare for the month of July. https://t.co/h5pa09NgsA — Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) June 13, 2024

Coyotes office staff just received an email from HR about meetings today between 2 and 3 PM.

Looks like lots of layoffs are coming/happening today. — Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) June 13, 2024

The layoffs probably aren't much of a surprise to anyone considering there is really no Arizona Coyotes franchise to work for after the NHL franchise was relocated to Utah in April.

Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo has stipulations in place to potentially bring back the franchise as an NHL expansion team provided he can have a suitable hockey arena built for the team in five years, but there isn't really a lot of work to be done by employees of the now dormant franchise right now.

Still, social media was not kind to the Coyotes organization and Meruelo in the wake of the layoffs and skimpy severance package report, especially considering Meruelo received $1 billion for selling the team to Utah Jazz owners Ryan and Ashley Smith.

'Absolute joke': Arizona Coyotes slammed for Shane Doan mistreatment report

Arizona Coyotes Chairman and Governor Alex Meruelo's handling of reported recent layoffs hasn't seemed to endear him to fans.

Social media reacted strongly to the reported Arizona Coyotes layoffs:

This is what makes things so tone deaf from this “ownership” group.



They walk away with $1 billion while these people lose their livelihood and all they get is one paycheck and four weeks of health insurance.



Just numbers on a spreadsheet. https://t.co/BRnMi3zuYV — Espo  (@Espo) June 13, 2024

the billionaire who walked away from the sale with additional billions can’t afford a decent severance package for his employees? Terrible. https://t.co/piigEGN0Yh — Makayla Perkins (@MakaylaEPerkins) June 13, 2024

That has to be the worst severance package ever..ONE additional paycheck? — 🐺Y0TELEX (@Y0TELEX) June 13, 2024

Joke of a package lmfao — Neil Pierre-Louis (@pierreanalytics) June 13, 2024

That is a lousy severance package. — y - Hockey Chic 6 😻🏒🏈 ⚾️ (@pamela_abrell) June 13, 2024

Speechless. — Bird Droppings (@BirdmanofAZ) June 13, 2024

That’s embarrassing. Dude sold the team for 1b$. — Barry (@bkess30) June 13, 2024

AM and his crew simply are not cut out to own a major sports franchise which, unlike many other kinds of businesses, requires a certain degree of public trust and responsibility. He just doesn’t get it. — kurt zitzer #🟦 (@kz1961) June 13, 2024

Wow, 1 whole extra paycheck? Plus benefits for 1 whole month. Guess he isn’t looking to hire anybody back, is he? — Dave (@fdrp84) June 13, 2024

This breaks my heart — Crys (like Chris) She/her (@Crysthedoula) June 15, 2024

More: Arizona Coyotes fans named most loyal in NHL after team's relocation to Utah

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Coyotes slammed for reported layoffs, severance packages