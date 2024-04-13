Arizona Coyotes players get word they’re moving to Utah

UPDATE, 8:13 p.m.: ESPN has posted on social media: “The NHL has facilitated a sale of the Coyotes to Ryan and Ashley Smith, owners of the Utah Jazz. The team will begin playing there next season. The move will be announced next week, at the conclusion of the NHL regular season, sources told ESPN.”

Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong met with the players ahead of their game against the Edmonton Oilers to confirm what had been rumored all week: that the NHL has facilitated a sale to Ryan and Ashley Smith, owners of the Utah Jazz. The Coyotes will begin playing there next season.

Coyotes players and staff members will be invited to visit Salt Lake City after their season finale to check out the city and facilities.

The plan is for the team to play at the Delta Center, which is owned by Smith and is also home to the NBA’s Jazz. However, sources told ESPN that the NHL has made clear to the Smiths that a hockey-specific upgrade is needed at the Delta Center in order to become the team’s permanent home.

Smith already has government support. A bill was passed in the Utah State Senate to help fund a renovated entertainment district downtown in anticipation of an NHL franchise. The bill already has approval from Utah governor Spencer Cox.

ORIGINAL STORY: SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Word is circulating that the Arizona Coyotes — the professional ice hockey team based in the Phoenix metropolitan area — is moving to Utah.

“There is word tonight the Arizona Coyotes players were informed in a meeting they are going to Utah. Players and staff may be headed to Salt Lake City right after Wednesday’s game to check out the facilities and the city,” Elliotte Friedman, sports journalist with Hockey Night In Canada, posted on social media.

Friedman also said that while there is still work ahead, players were, in fact, told of the pending move.

Salt Lake City may be getting an NHL team sooner than originally thought.

