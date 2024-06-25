Arizona Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo giving up pursuit of NHL arena, report says

Alex Meruelo is ending his pursuit of an arena and his hopes of returning the NHL to the Phoenix area, according to PHNX Sports.

Meruelo addressed the Arizona Coyotes staff on Monday, according to reporter Craig Morgan, citing "multiple" unnamed sources, with Meruelo telling staff he has no plans to pursue further arena options.

The arena plan was based on the pursuit of a state parcel which the Arizona State Land Department canceled an auction for, citing concerns about land use and questioning the Coyotes' preparedness.

After selling the Coyotes' assets to a Utah investor in April due to a failure to acquire a permanent home in Phoenix, Meruelo was given a five-year deadline by the NHL to build a new arena and receive an expansion team.

His abrupt departure would end that agreement with the NHL because it was tied personally to Meruelo and not the Coyotes ownership group.

