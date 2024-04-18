Are Arizona Coyotes license plates still available?

PHOENIX - If you're looking to support the Arizona Coyotes after the team bid an emotional farewell to the state and its fans, you can still register your car with the team's specialty license plate.

Arizona MVD said on April 18 that the specialty plate remains available. On April 17, the Coyotes played their final game in Arizona at Mullet Arena against the Edmonton Oilers.

It said last fiscal year, 3,370 Arizonans selected or renewed their Yotes plate. These plates are among dozens the MVD offers.

The plate costs $25. For an additional $25, you can personalize it.

$17 from the fee goes to the Arizona Coyotes Foundation.

"The Arizona Coyotes Foundation strives to enhance the quality of life throughout Arizona by supporting organizations and programs that promote access to education, health and wellness and economic advancement for underserved and diverse communities," Arizona MVD said.

Arizona Coyotes license plate. Screenshot taken from Arizona MVD

More on the move

On April 18, officials with the NHL announced that the team will be moving to Utah, beginning with the 2024-2025 season, as a result of a sale to Jazz owner Ryan Smith.

"Effective at closing, the approved transactions will result in the Coyotes’ franchise transferring the totality of its existing hockey assets – including its full Reserve List, roster of Players and draft picks and its Hockey Operations Department – to the Utah franchise," read a portion of the statement released by the NHL.

In the statement, NHL officials thanked the owner of what was once the Coyotes, Alex Meruelo, for "his commitment to the franchise and Arizona," further stating that they "fully support his ongoing efforts to secure a new home in the desert for the Coyotes."

"We also want to acknowledge the loyal hockey fans of Arizona, who have supported their team with dedication for nearly three decades while growing the game," read a portion of the statement.

Meruelo also issued a statement on the matter, which was included in the NHL's statement.

"I agree with Commissioner Gary Bettman and the National Hockey League, that it is simply unfair to continue to have our Players, coaches, hockey front office, and the NHL teams they compete against, spend several more years playing in an arena that is not suited for NHL hockey," Meruelo wrote.