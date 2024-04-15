Arizona Coyotes fans pay top dollar to see team's last possible game as relocation appears likely

PHOENIX - The ice may soon be melting for the Arizona Coyotes and their time in the Valley.

Over the weekend, multiple sources confirmed that the players were informed that the team will be re-locating to Salt Lake City once the 23-24 season is over.

Their last game of the season is Wednesday, April 17 at Mullet Arena in Tempe against the Edmonton Oilers. Ticket prices for their possible last game in the Valley are skyrocketing.

After several years of stadium woes, news broke that Yotes would be moving to Salt Lake City. Sources say the move will be officially announced after Wednesday’s final game of the season.

Wednesday's game is where fans across the state, and world, are preparing to make a statement. The Coyotes have called the desert home for nearly three decades.

After years at Glendale’s Desert Diamond Arena, formerly Gila River Arena, the team moved to ASU's rink after failing to re-negotiate a lease. Then, Tempe voters voted down a proposed entertainment district that would have included a home for the Coyotes.

There were rumors of arena sites in cities like Scottsdale and Mesa. A proposed entertainment district that could include an arena in north Phoenix is still possible.

Statement from Arizona Coyotes Chairman and Governor Alex Meruelo. pic.twitter.com/VFx9KlaKvy — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) April 13, 2024

Regardless, the news has hit fans hard in the past few days, and fans who want to see the Coyotes, possibly for the last time, might have trouble getting a ticket.

On Ticketmaster and other ticket resale websites, it'll be extremely hard to find tickets for less than $500 each.

Coyote merchandise is selling quickly at local sports stores, too.

For a fan named Nick Truscelli who works at Westgate Entertainment District, near where the team used to play, he says the situation is deeply disappointing.

"It’s kind of sad to hear that they're not going to have a hockey team anymore. I also work over here, so it's kind of cool having the fans come for that event as well," he said.

The team posted a statement on X, saying not much could be said at this time, but promised more information would come out.

‘Devastated’

Four-year-old Cayden Soberanes eats, sleeps and breathes Coyotes hockey.

"He’s the type where, I mean, like every day he asks, ‘What time is the Coyotes game is on?’ Whether if it’s on TV or if we’re going," Cody Soberanes, his dad, said. "He’s asked for the past few days, ‘How many more naps until we go to the game?’"

His room is decked in Yotes gear, and he can name his favorite players at the drop of a puck.

"Keller, Durzi, Guenther, and Cooley," Cayden said.

When he and his family heard news of the team’s likely move to Salt Lake City, their hearts sank.

"We were just devastated," Cody said.

Long-time fan Tim Waugh from Ontairo, Canada is flying into Phoenix on Tuesday to experience what many fear will be the last game.

"When I was a kid in the late 90s, the jersey and logo definitely grabbed me," Waugh said. "I was like, ‘OK, I just got to buy a ticket.’ Thank God because the next day they jumped up to like $3,000 each," he said.

For fans like Tim or Cayden, they hope the team goes out with a bang.

Cayden hope: "Coyotes get 8 goals and the other team, none."