Arizona Coyotes' fans outside Mullett Arena react to ticket prices, loss of team

The announcement of the Arizona Coyotes relocating to Salt Lake City has the Valley brimming with disappointment, and as the team was set for their final home game at Mullett Arena against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday, many fans opted to steer clear of the nearly 5,000-seat arena due to high ticket prices.

Tickets were as low as $282 on Vivid Seats two hours before puck drop. Due to the arena's capacity and the game's significance, some tickets were going for more than $10,000. In protest, fans stood outside, refusing to pay nearly $300 for a ticket despite it being the final game in the franchise's 28-year run in the desert.

"$400 for a standing room ticket seat? It's outrageous. That's ridiculous," said Ken Link, a lifelong Coyotes fan who planned on watching the game from outside the arena. "We're gonna come out here and watch the deal on the outside, and we're not giving the owner any more money. I'm sorry. He got everything from us. He doesn't deserve the fan loyalty anymore. The team does, but the owner, no."

Outside Mullet Arena, numerous fans held signs objecting to the relocation of the franchise. One sign said "Please don't leave!!!" with a box checking "AZ" and a box marked with an "X" over Utah.

Lifelong fans Nick and Kimberly Semenza thought they had bought tickets to the final Coyotes game in Arizona. However, a processing error botched plans for a neat birthday gift for Nick. Instead, they stood in the second level of the parking garage, holding a sign that said "Thank you 4 the memories. We love the Coyotes" as fans entered the arena.

Slap in the face to the fans

"We thought we had the tickets," Kimberly Semenza said. "It's kind of sad that most Coyotes fans aren't going to be able to make it in at $10,000 a pop. But $350, we were willing to spend. This is his team, our team, since 1996, since they came here."

The news of the team's sudden relocation to Salt Lake City struck a nerve all throughout the fanbase. It was a stab in the back for some, especially those who've been following the team through thick-and-thin.

"We've been in a hockey city since I was like three years old," Link said. "Now I'm 65, downgraded, retired, and ready to go watch hockey games, and now I have a city without a hockey team. It's the first time in my life I've ever been in a city without a hockey team. Very disappointing."

However, there's been looming uncertainty surrounding the team over the past couple of seasons. For some, the team's ongoing quest for a new home following its departure from Glendale radiated as a sign of the team's seemingly inevitable downfall. Tempe voters shot down an arena development plan last year. Ownership said it intended to bid on state land in northeast Phoenix for an arena site, but last Friday, word surfaced that the NHL would work with the franchise to relocate it to Salt Lake City and a new owner there after this season ends.

A painful relocation process

"It's just a whirlwind of emotions and I don't want to act like it came as a real surprise to me," said Andrew Sharr, a Coyotes fan who spent 15 years playing hockey in the Valley. "I knew that there was rumblings about the team going to Salt Lake City, but just how fast like it happened, like no time to even really prepare.

"It was a quick and rough 72 hours."

Phoenix is the fifth-largest city in the United States, now set to be without a professional hockey team, though many fans were hopeful Arizona will get an expansion team down the road once an arena plan is finalized.

"It's just kind of one of those things where I think it could work," Sharr said. "But we've got to be a little realistic here. I think we can take a decade away from having a team so fans can like really enjoy when it comes back."

Following the team's departure, some fans plan on keeping tabs with the team as it ventures off to Salt Lake City with its young and up-and-coming roster, including Logan Cooley, Clayton Keller and Josh Doan. Nonetheless, they, along with a good chunk of the Valley, believe hockey belongs in the desert after all.

"There's too much demand here. This is the huge market. This is one of the biggest cities in the U.S.," Coyotes fan Gavin Ellis said. "The Phoenix metro area is massive. It's not like Phoenix isn't popular. We need it here in the Valley."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Coyotes fans react to ticket prices outside of Mullett Arena