Arizona at Colorado: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

No team wants to close its home slate on a four-game losing streak.

Mainly due to playing inconsistent football, Colorado hasn’t won at Folsom Field since Week 3, but the 4-5 Buffs will get one final chance to right ship in Boulder this year with Arizona on tap for Saturday.

Arizona, like Colorado, has been one of the Pac-12’s better stories this season. Entering Week 11, the Wildcats are 6-3 and bowl-eligible for the first time since 2017. Head coach Jedd Fisch’s squad excels up front defensively and is coming off three straight wins over Washington State, Oregon State and UCLA.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 11

Time: Noon MT

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Colorado injury report

TE Louis Passarello — Out

DE Taijh Alston — Questionable

RB Charlie Offerdahl — Doubtful

S Ben Finneseth — Doubtful

Arizona injury report

RB Brandon Johnson — Out

WR Chris Hunter — Questionable

Colorado players to watch

If the Buffs do end up running the ball more, expect RB Sy’veon Wilkerson to be a central piece

Linebacker LaVonta Bentley came on strong last week against Oregon State, totaling 3.0 TFLs and a sack

Leading Colorado receiver Xavier Weaver is set to play his final game at Folsom Field

Arizona players to watch

Former Colorado wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig is set to make his return to Folsom Field

Edge rusher Taylor Upshaw, who also transferred out of Colorado in the spring, talked some smack to Shedeur Sanders via Instagram on Thursday

Linebacker Jacob Manu leads Arizona with 80 total tackles

