Arizona at Colorado: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday
No team wants to close its home slate on a four-game losing streak.
Mainly due to playing inconsistent football, Colorado hasn’t won at Folsom Field since Week 3, but the 4-5 Buffs will get one final chance to right ship in Boulder this year with Arizona on tap for Saturday.
Arizona, like Colorado, has been one of the Pac-12’s better stories this season. Entering Week 11, the Wildcats are 6-3 and bowl-eligible for the first time since 2017. Head coach Jedd Fisch’s squad excels up front defensively and is coming off three straight wins over Washington State, Oregon State and UCLA.
Keep reading for information on how to watch Colorado’s home finale.
Here's when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Saturday, Nov. 11
Time: Noon MT
TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
Colorado injury report
TE Louis Passarello — Out
DE Taijh Alston — Questionable
RB Charlie Offerdahl — Doubtful
S Ben Finneseth — Doubtful
Arizona injury report
RB Brandon Johnson — Out
WR Chris Hunter — Questionable
Colorado players to watch
If the Buffs do end up running the ball more, expect RB Sy’veon Wilkerson to be a central piece
Linebacker LaVonta Bentley came on strong last week against Oregon State, totaling 3.0 TFLs and a sack
Leading Colorado receiver Xavier Weaver is set to play his final game at Folsom Field
Arizona players to watch
Former Colorado wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig is set to make his return to Folsom Field
Edge rusher Taylor Upshaw, who also transferred out of Colorado in the spring, talked some smack to Shedeur Sanders via Instagram on Thursday
Linebacker Jacob Manu leads Arizona with 80 total tackles
