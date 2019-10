Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam and Yogi Roth detail the storylines to follow when Arizona visits Colorado on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. PT/ 2:30 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network. Both the Wildcats (Khalil Tate) and the Buffs (Laviska Shenault Jr.) have injuries on offense that appear to be game-time decisions. Saturday's game will feature the last two teams with unblemished conference records in the Pac-12 South.

