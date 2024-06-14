Arizona coaches, players on USA Football team in international competition

September 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona; USA; Brophy Prep wide out Layton Duncan prepares for a game against St. Marys at Central High School.

Several players and coaches with Arizona ties will compete on USA Football's U20 national team later this month.

Wide receivers Layton Duncan and Kamron Jackson, linebacker Chris Pemberton and coaches Michael Patterson and Myron Blueford will be part of the team that will compete over the last 10 days in June in Canada with a shot at a gold medal. They leave for Edmonton, Alberta, Canada this weekend to prepare for the International Federation of American Football World Junior Championship from June 20-30.

Countries represented are the United States, Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Japan and Panama.

Blueford built Chandler Arizona College's football program from scratch starting in 2017 and into a strong 4A team and stepped down after last season. He is now American Leadership Academy Ironwood Junior High athletic director and the defensive coordinator on the ALA Ironwood varsity football team. He will be the defensive coordinator and defensive line coach of the U20 national team.

Patterson, who helped Blueford become part of USA Football, is linebacker coach and assistant defensive coordinator at Phoenix Brophy Prep. He will be the defensive backs coach of the U20 team.

Duncan graduated from Brophy in 2023, after playing football there. Jackson, who is 6-foot-4, graduated in May from Tempe High, where he played. Pemberton, played his senior season in 2023 at Arizona College Prep. Blueford said he invited him to play for Team USA.

Arizona College Prep. Head Coach Myron Blueford speaks during Chandler Unified School Districtâ€™s Media Day with players from Arizona College Prep., Chandler, Hamilton, Basha, Casteel and Perry High Schools at Valle Luna Mexican Restaurant on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.

This event is held every four years, mimicking the Olympics. This is the first one since the COVID pandemic.

Canada won it five years ago and is the No. 1 seed. It was held in Mexico then. The United States ended up finishing third.

"This is kind of big deal for the organization to get back on top," Blueford said. "We anticipate playing in the championship game. It's exciting."

The players from all over the country are college players and recent high school graduates, along with rising high school seniors.

"Most of them are 2024 grads or (college) freshmen," Blueford said.

Blueford said he's been a part of USA Football since 2019, working in a regional role. There are 150-plus coaches in the network with eight going on to to coach in the junior world U20 competition.

"Me being one of the eight, being a coordinator, it's an incredible honor," Blueford said. "It's a little stress, because we're very passionate about getting back on top and getting gold. But at the same time, I'm representing Arizona and representing USA and my family. And we're playing at Commonwealth Stadium (which seats more than 56,000 fans), an historic Canadian stadium. USA does it right. They pay for everything for the most part.

"It's going to be a great experience."

USA is guaranteed three games.

This is Patterson's second time being part of the United States' coaching staff.

"USA Football has been a huge part of my life for the last 10 years," said Patterson, who is also the head girls flag football coach at Phoenix Xavier Prep. "There is no greater honor than representing your country in an international competition of this magnitude.

"I really appreciate the opportunity Brophy, Xavier, my family and our community game me, so I can have the chance to be a part of these championships."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Locals ready to represent USA for U20 tackle football national team