This Arizona city cracked into the top 20 for hockey fans

It's been rough for hockey in Arizona, but one area was recently listed as one of the top cities in the country for hockey fans.

The personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on the Best Cities for Hockey Fans in 2024, which used 21 metrics to compare 76 U.S. cities. The data set ranged from the performance level of the city’s professional and college teams to minimum season ticket prices and stadium capacity.

Glendale, which used to host the Arizona Coyotes, was ranked 18th overall. Tempe, which held both the Coyotes and Arizona State game at Mullett Arena, ranked 73rd out of 76.

The Coyotes were in Arizona for 28 years but were recently relocated to Salt Lake City, Utah.

New York had the highest team franchise value that was 4.2 times higher than in Glendale, the city with the lowest.

Boston, Pittsburgh and Detroit were ranked as the three best cities for hockey fans because of success and the team's franchise values.

Here is the full list:

1. Boston, MA 11. Buffalo, NY 2. Pittsburgh, PA 12. St. Paul, MN 3. Detroit, MI 13. Washington, DC 4. Denver, CO 14. Philadelphia, PA 5. St. Louis, MO 15. Chicago, IL 6. New York, NY 16. Anaheim, CA 7. Newark, NJ 17. Dallas, TX 8. Tampa, FL 18. Glendale, AZ 9. Raleigh, NC 19. Las Vegas, NV 10. Sunrise, FL 20. Columbus, OH

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 1 Arizona location among top 20 cities for hockey fans