Arizona at Chicago prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, December 5

Arizona at Chicago How To Watch

Date: Sunday, December 5

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Arizona (9-2), Chicago (4-7)

Arizona at Chicago Game Preview

Why Arizona Will Win

Chicago has one of the most dynamic young quarterbacks in the NFL, and he’s not going to be playing.

Justin Fields is out, Andy Dalton is in, and the Bears are going to struggle to find the offensive pop to keep up.

While the Cardinals aren’t 100% healthy after the bye week – more on that in a moment – getting two weeks off now should do wonders considering the offense was starting to stall a bit over the last few games.

Just come up with a few points and all should be fine – Chicago just doesn’t score. It has yet to push past 27 points in any game and scored fewer than 20 in four of its last six games.

Why Chicago Will Win

Arizona has one of the most dynamic young quarterbacks in the NFL, and he might not be playing.

Kyler Murray will supposedly be a gametime decision, and so will WR DeAndre Hopkins. Even if the two play, they’re hardly at 100% against a Chicago defense that stepped it up over the last few games.

The Bears allowed fewer than 300 yards in the last three outings, they’ve been solid on third downs, and they should be able to slow this thing down a bit, especially against the run.

What’s Going To Happen

The Bears have been plucky. they lost a few tight games before sneaking by the Lions, and once again Dalton will be competent enough to keep the lights on.

That won’t be enough.

James Conner will power the running game that has to find its tempo again. This will be a relatively conservable outing from the Cardinals considering the Bears don’t take the ball away and shouldn’t have the offense do anything on the ground.

Arizona at Chicago Prediction, Line

Arizona 26, Chicago 16

Line: Arizona -7.5, o/u: 42.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

