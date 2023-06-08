Arizona Cardinals' Zaven Collins working at new position in offseason

In an offseason of major change, Zaven Collins looks like he's changing positions.

The third-year Arizona Cardinals linebacker has been working with outside linebackers in offseason on-field sessions, after playing mainly inside linebacker as a rookie in 2021 and last season. He's been doing drills with other outside linebackers and edge pass rushers, Cameron Thomas, Myjai Sanders, Dennis Gardeck, Jesse Luketa and Victor Dimukeje. Rookie B.J. Ojulari has yet to sign a contract but that should happen before training camp.

Playing on the outside means more opportunities for sacks. Collins is athletic enough to be a factor, and beyond that, he's learning to play a different position in keeping with the new coaching staff's desire to have versatile players who can play multiple positions.

"Definitely want to get after the quarterback a little more than I did last year. But yeah, a lot of sacks would be nice," Collins said this week. "Affecting the 'Q' (quarterback) is always a good thing on defense."

Collins had two sacks and four quarterback hits last season. He played on the outside in games — 30 percent of his snaps last season, he said, but on first and second downs — and also dropped into pass coverage at times.

In new defensive coordinator Nick Rallis' scheme, there are plenty of differences compared to that of former defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. But Collins figures to be on the field a great deal, as he was the signal caller on defense and was second on defense in total snaps played, behind safety Jalen Thompson.

"Just a skill set, you know, of kind of how he moves and what he can bring to the table from a coverage and rush standpoint, the run game," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said. "We're still defining that role as we speak here, but I think Zaven is doing a good job at what we're asking him to do right now."

Gannon wants to see Collins find the discipline to be consistent. To that goal, Collins is getting instruction from Rallis, outside linebackers coach Rob Rodriguez and defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc.

OLBs coach Rob Rodriguez leads a drill with that group. pic.twitter.com/oFuVRKfSfT — José M. Romero (@RomeroJoseM) June 7, 2023

Collins has enjoyed working with Rodriguez.

"He has a lot of cool concepts. He has his philosophy and as long as we abide by the philosophy and what he wants to do, he still accommodates to what my skill set is compared to like, Myjai's skill set or Cam's," Collins said of the former Arizona State assistant. "So everyone's built differently, we're not the same, you know, we're not all twins in there. Everyone's skill set is different but as long as we keep the philosophy the same, we'll all be fine when it comes to how he's grading us and what we're doing."

Collins said he is still in contact with former teammate J.J. Watt, who has retired. He shares what he's learned with Watt and gets advice in return from the former star pass rusher.

And Collins has learned a little about the Gannon way. He walked into the first team meeting with a bowl of eggs to snack on. The next day, his jersey number 25 was blown up on a screen in the column on "eating in the first team meeting of the day."

Gannon pointed out to Collins that if he'd have finished his food in the dining area 10 minutes earlier, it wouldn't have been an issue and he could focus his attention on the meeting.

"I was like, 'OK, that makes sense. So that's the new stuff. Like that's the hard stuff. You know, you're trying to break old habits, old habits die hard," Collins said. "But committing to this new staff and just being like, 'Hey, you know, there's nothing you can do now.' You've just got to commit to them and let's try and win."

Cardinals add another defensive back

The Cardinals were awarded their waiver claim on cornerback Kyler McMichael from the Buffalo Bills, with linebacker Marvin Pierre released.

McMichael entered the NFL in 2022 as an undrafted rookie free agent with Tampa Bay and spent last season on Buffalo’s practice squad. He played in college at North Carolina after transferring from Clemson where he was part of the Tigers 2018 National Championship team.

McMichael's addition gives the Cardinals 19 defensive backs on the current roster.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: What a move to outside linebacker means for Arizona Cardinals' Zaven Collins