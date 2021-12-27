Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 17 game?

The Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys play Sunday in a Week 17 NFL game.

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 17 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 2:25 p.m. MST on Fox.

The Cowboys are a 4.5-point favorite in the game.

Pro Football Network: Cowboys 27, Cardinals 23

Ben Rolfe writes: "Based on recent events, this looks set to be a one-sided affair. The Cardinals’ offense simply looks out of sorts. It is tough to see them getting enough points to compete with Dallas. The Cowboys are rolling right now — that likely won’t end this week."

Sportsnaut: Cowboys 27, Cardinals 23

The site predicts that the Cowboys will get a 4-point win over the Cardinals in Week 17.

Draft Kings: Take the Cardinals with the points vs. Cowboys

It writes: "Even with the Cardinals trending down, Arizona’s offense should be able to get back into gear. The Cardinals have clinched a playoff spot and can play more lose in this game. The Cowboys have also clinched a playoff berth, so they might be more inclined to take the foot off the gas against an opponent currently struggling."

Will the Dallas Cowboys beat the Arizona Cardinals in their NFL Week 17 game?

SB Nation: Cowboys favored over Cardinals in Week 17

Dave Halprin writes: "The Cowboys had an offensive awakening against the Football Team by scoring 56 points, but one touchdown came on a pick-six and the other on a blocked punt. Still 42 points by the offense is a full games work no matter how you slice it. Dak Prescott was phenomenal in the game, and if he is truly having a return to form, the Cowboys are a very dangerous team. Arizona will tell us a lot about where this team is at on Sunday."

Sportsnaut: Cowboys 31, Cardinals 21

The site predicts that the Cowboys will win and cover against the Cardinals in Dallas in Week 17.

FiveThirtyEight.com: Cowboys have a 69% win probability

The site gives the Cardinals a 31% win probability in the NFL Week 17 game.

ESPN: Cowboys have a 57.2% chance to win

The site's Football Power Index gives the Cardinals a 42.5% chance to pick up the victory in the Week 17 NFL game.

