Arizona Cardinals trade for Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson

The Arizona Cardinals have agreed to trade "undisclosed draft compensation" to the Carolina Panthers for wide receiver Robbie Anderson, the teams announced Monday.

Anderson, 29, has 13 catches for 206 yards and one touchdown this season. He was removed from the Panthers' loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday by interim coach Steve Wilks after getting into a verbal spat with an assistant coach.

Wilks called it a "sideline situation" and that "no one is bigger than the team."

Anderson told his version of the story postgame.

"It's third down and I'm being taken out the game," Anderson said. "I don't think I should be OK with that. I made a comment. It's a money down, why am I being taken out. One thing I do and I always stand on and continue to do is I give my all to everything. That's what I do with this game."

Anderson (6-3, 190) is in his seventh year in the NFL and has played in 101 games (84 starts) with the Panthers (2020-22) and Jets (2016-19). He has 368 receptions for 4,880 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Anderson, who played for current Cardinals receivers coach Shawn Jefferson with the Jets in 2019, has had over 500 receiving yards in each of his first six seasons, including in 2020 when he set career-highs with 1,096 yards and 95 receptions with the Panthers.

His addition will help the Cardinals at wide receiver after they lost Marquise Brown to an injury in the 19-9 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday. Arizona is expected to get back DeAndre Hopkins from his six-game PED suspension this week. The Cardinals' 226.7 passing yards per game ranks 17th in the NFL.

The Cardinals will owe Anderson about $700,000 of his base salary.

Anderson reacted to the trade on social media with an emoji tweet.

