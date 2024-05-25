Arizona Cardinals' tight end Trey McBride connects with fan of commonality

Arizona Cardinals' tight end Trey McBride grew up with same-sex parents and did more than just connect with a fan in a similar situation Thursday.

McBride made a gesture to a child and fellow football fan named Forge that not only went viral, but also made Forge's day. McBride sent Forge a jersey, a letter and a care package that even included signed gloves and a hat. A TikTok showing Forge receiving McBride's gifts and a phone call between the two was all over X:

TRENDING: #Cardinals TE Trey McBride sent a jersey and a care package to Bills fan Forge, who has two dads. Trey also grew up with same-s*ex parents, having two moms.



While one of Forge’s dads read him the letter Trey wrote to him, he started bawling pic.twitter.com/cgeSE04yeP — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) May 23, 2024

Both Forge and his father who was in the video very clearly connected with McBride, who explained to Forge that he is there for him if he ever needs anything. The moment meant so much to Forge that he even said that "it seems like I have an older brother now."

Just as Forge is growing up as a child of same-sex parents with two fathers, McBride grew up as a child of same-sex parents with two mothers. When talking together on Thursday, McBride said that he hopes he can be a "bright spot" to Forge with something that they are "both going through." Judging by Forge's reaction, McBride certainly has a fan in him.

Forge even told McBride that he thinks McBride should have a 98 overall rating in Madden. After all, McBride took off once his starting quarterback Kyler Murray came back from injury this past season.

In eight games with Murray as the signal-caller in Arizona, McBride caught 53 passes for 538 receiving yards. That rate amounts to 113 receptions for 1,143 receiving yards over a full season. The second-year tight end was able to catch on to offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's offense in just their first year together.

The Colorado State product finished in the top seven among NFL tight ends in both receptions (81) and receiving yards (825) in 2023. Now, the 2022 second-round draft pick has a full offseason to continue developing chemistry with Murray, who was injured throughout the entirety of last offseason.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Cardinals' Trey McBride's gift to young football fan goes viral