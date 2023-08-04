Arizona Cardinals with ties to Eagles, Gannon, helping head coach change culture

It's nothing new for an NFL head coach to have players on his team with which he has history.

In Jonathan Gannon's first season at the helm for the Arizona Cardinals, there are a handful of them. Linebacker Kyzir White, tight end Noah Togiai, wide receiver Zach Pascal and safety Andre Chachere were all part of the Philadelphia Eagles NFC championship team from last season, for which Gannon was defensive coordinator.

"They probably know me a little bit better than some other guys. So if some guys have some questions, 'Hey, what did he mean by this? you know, what is he looking for?'" Gannon said. "I think we're pretty clear with how we lay that out. But they can be a resource for other guys to ask questions to. Honestly, that wasn't really by design, that was what we thought was the best thing for the team at that point in time when we acquired those guys.

"And it's good to see familiar faces, but they're just like everybody. They're here, you know, operating the way we want to operate and competing for a spot."

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White (7) during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on July 28, 2023.

All four players know they can help the rest of the Cardinals who are just starting to learn Gannon's personality and coaching style. For White, there isn't much of a change working in the same defense Gannon deployed in Philadelphia and now under former Eagles assistant-turned-Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis.

White said Gannon and Rallis haven't changed, they are the same guys they were with the Eagles.

"Guys come to me. I just try to help everybody out where I can. I'm still trying to learn everything myself, too," White said. "I've got a good grasp but there's always stuff that you could keep learning so I don't try to get complacent and make it seem like I know it all. I think we're going to shock a lot of people. I feel like a lot of people are overlooking us. That's good being the underdog."

Rallis knows there is familiarity but he isn't asking White and former Eagles defensive back Andre Chachere to be anything they're not.

"In Philly, they could be themselves and here they can be themselves as well. I think they understand the expectations and they can help set those examples. But honestly, the roster is great. So it doesn't take long when you have great leaders that are bought in and they're living it, for the whole shift to start to move in that direction," Rallis said. "So I love that we have those two there. Obviously, when you first show up, having those familiar faces is comforting. But they're all familiar faces now. And I think everybody understands where we're trying to take this thing and I feel good with everybody's (being) on board."

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on July 26, 2023.

Chachere has been with Gannon since 2020, when Gannon coached defensive backs with the Indianapolis Colts before the two were reunited in Philadelphia. He feels part of his role is to help the younger players better understand the defense and be on the same page.

Chachere is doing that while trying to win a spot on the Week 1 regular season roster.

"Helping everybody that I can, you know," Chachere said, "just kind of like how Coach thinks, where his mind is, just being able to help guys. That's what I feel is my job, too."

Pascal also goes back with Gannon to their Colts days, as does Togiai. Both were undrafted, as was Chachere. Pascal said part of why the Cardinals signed him was to help develop a new culture, but Pascal said he also wants to win.

"Noah was undrafted and I wasn't drafted. Not saying it's because of that, but we kind of know, coming from previous teams with 'J.G.' (Gannon) and other coaches, you've got to come in and work," Pascal said. "It's fun to see guys getting the opportunity under J.G."

Arizona Cardinals tight end Noah Togiai (81) during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on July 27, 2023.

Togiai said knowing how Gannon will run his team takes the guesswork out of how the head coach will structure things. The former Oregon State standout said it's easier for him to focus more on football and not have to worry about rules or the way Gannon wants things to be, since he already has an understanding of those.

The day Togiai signed with the Cardinals, he sat down with Rallis over a meal to discuss the culture in Arizona.

"(They) obviously came from a successful place and just setting the culture right, getting things together and then showing an example by what we do and how we were so successful last year," Togiai said.

